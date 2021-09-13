SpaceX Prepares to Launch 1st All-Civil Crew to Earth Orbit

Another billionaire businessman is expected to travel into space this week, aboard a SpaceX rocket capsule and as part of a space tourism team ready to make history as the first fully civilian crew launched into Earth orbit.

Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of the e-commerce company Shift4 Payments, will lead three other fellow space flight novices on a three-day trip from take-off at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to the landing in the Atlantic.

The 38-year-old tech tycoon invested an undisclosed but presumably exorbitant sum so that fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk could take him along with three other specially selected fellow travelers aboard a capsule. from SpaceX’s Dragon rocket.

The vehicle is ready to take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center atop one of Elon Musk’s reusable Falcon 9 rockets, with a 24-hour launch starting at 8 pm local time on Wednesday (15) .

Dubbed Inspiration4, the special tour was designed by Isaacman primarily to raise awareness and support for one of his favorite causes, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a leading pediatric cancer treatment center. He pledged $100 million to the institute.

But a successful mission would also help usher in a new era of commercial space tourism, with several companies vying for wealthy customers willing to pay a small fortune to experience the joy of supersonic flight, weightlessness and the visual spectacle of space. .

Defining acceptable levels of consumer risk in this dangerous space travel venture is also critical and raises important questions.

“You have to be both rich and brave to take these flights now,” Sridhar Tayur, professor of operations management and new business models at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

beyond the space race

SpaceX is easily the best-established player in the growing constellation of commercial space travel ventures, having already launched several shipments and astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA.

Rival companies Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin recently celebrated their first space tourism missions with their respective founding executives – billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos – each participating in their own inaugural tour.

But these two flights were suborbital in scale, sending their astronaut crews into space and back in a matter of minutes.

SpaceX’s flight is designed to transport its four passengers where no civilian crew has gone before – into Earth orbit.

There, they will circle the globe once every 90 minutes and at more than 27,358 kilometers per hour, or approximately 22 times the speed of sound. The target altitude is 575 kilometers beyond the orbits of the International Space Station or even the Hubble Space Telescope.