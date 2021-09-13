Spanish newspapers surrender to Vinicius Júnior after show at Bernabéu; Look

on the return of the Real Madrid to the Santiago Bernabéu after 560 days, the little more than 19 thousand present saw a real show. rout by 5 to 2 upon Celtic of Vigo, hat-trick of Benzema and Vinicius Júnior in the arms of the people.

And the Brazilian was the subject of Spanish newspapers after the final whistle. With a goal and a penalty conceded, the striker revealed by Flamengo had mature acting and showed that he can become one of the protagonists of the Spanish club in a less ‘galactic’ season.

The newspaper At was the first to surrender to the attacker. The vehicle called Vinícius Júnior an ’emperor’ and even compared him to Maradona.

“Vinicius, Emperor of the Bernabéu. Madrid’s magical night in the long-awaited return to the Bernabéu. Vinicius signed an unforgettable show with some Maradonian moves and a quality goal only for the chosen ones.”

O Sports World he highlighted the madridista’s turnaround with the Brazilian’s goal, which went to the fans, and stated: Real today is Vinícius Júnior.

“Ancelotti’s looked for the goal with Vinicius as a standard because, at this moment, Real Madrid is Vinicius,” he said.

Finally, the sport he highlighted the ease with which Vinicius Júnior easily beat defenders on the left side of Real’s attack.

“The Brazilian was one of the best players in Real Madrid’s victory over Celta de Vigo, managing, in addition to unbalancing as he always did, see the goal relatively easily. Vini looks fresh and is a real dagger when he faces in the hand sector attack left”.

With the victory, Real Madrid remains undefeated in LaLiga, reaches the 10 points and takes the lead.

Real Madrid now turns the key to the Champions League. Next Wednesday (15), at 4 pm, he will face the Inter Milan, at Giuseppe Meazza, for the opening of the group stage.