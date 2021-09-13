Sport scores in additions and beats Corinthians in the under-20 Brasileirão | Brazilian under-20

Sport scored in additions and beat Corinthians by 3-2 at Arruda – in a match valid for the 15th round of the Brasileirão U-20. The club from São Paulo started ahead and even extended the advantage – pressing until the end -, but conceded the definitive goal in the 47th minute of the second half.

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news

CLICK HERE to check out more Corinthians news

The goals of Rubro-negro from Pernambuco were scored by the center forward Flávio Souza, the defensive midfielder Ronaldo and the forward Cristiano – who has also worked in the professional of the club. While Giovane scored both Corinthians.

Now, Sport has 15 points and follows in 16th place. While Corinthians is 19 and loses one position, dropping to 13th when passed by Cruzeiro.

Check out the classification of the U-20 Brasileirão

1 of 2 Sport x Corinthians at the U-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Wilson Castro/ Sport Club do Recife Sport x Corinthians at the U-20 Brazilian Championship — Photo: Wilson Castro/ Sport Club do Recife

Meet the Sport coach: Ricardo Severo has been in Portuguese football and “title” of the C Series

Corinthians opened the scoring at Arruda with Giovane and put pressure on Rubro-negro, creating the best chances. But the home team tied at 10 minutes into the second half, with Flávio Souza. Timon gave the change and expanded shortly after – with Giovane again -, putting himself in advantage again. In the aftermath, however, Sport tied again – now with defensive midfielder Ronaldo.

The team from São Paulo entered the final minutes by pressing again, but at 47 of the second half – in additions to the match – striker Cristiano shook the net to ensure the turn in favor of Sport.

As a result, Sport overthrows Corinthians’ streak – of three games without losing – and breaks their fast, of seven games without a win in competition. The last victory of Rubro-negro had happened in the 7th round, on July 24th, when they beat Fortaleza by 2-1.

Since then, the team had drawn three matches (Bahia, Flamengo and Chapecoense) and lost four (Atlético-GO, Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Botafogo).