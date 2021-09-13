Sport x Internacional: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Sport and Internacional face off this Monday, at 20:00 (GMT), on Ilha do Retiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Click here and follow in real time on ge , with exclusive videos of goals and important moves.

See the complete table and classification of Brasileirão

Sport comes from five matches without a win and needs to score to have chances to leave the relegation zone. Owner of the worst attack in Serie A – with eight goals scored –, the team is in 19th place in the table and has 17 points, with five behind the first club outside the Z-4.

Inter, in turn, arrives in search of affirmation. With five unbeaten games, but with only two wins in the period, Diego Aguirre’s team needs another positive result to enter the fight for one of the Libertadores spots and move away from the bottom of the table. With 23 points, they only have two more than América-MG, 17th and first in the relegation zone.

Streaming: Premiere and SportTV

Premiere and SportTV Real time: ge follows in real time with exclusive videos of goals and important moves.

Sport – Coach: Gustavo Florentín

After a first game as a visitor, the Paraguayan coach debuts on Ilha do Retiro with changes in the squad available. Midfielder Hernanes is suspended for expulsion and defender Pedro Henrique is missing due to contractual reasons – since he is on loan from Internacional.

On the other hand, the team has four comebacks. Midfielder Thiago Neves, who was suspended, as well as defender Thyere, midfielder Gustavo and forward Everaldo – who were sidelined due to physical problems. The top two of the quartet should be starting this round.

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news

Probable lineup: Mailson; Hayner, Sabino, Thyere and Sander; Marcão, Zé Welison and Thiago Neves; Paulinho Moccelin, Tréllez and André.

Who is out: midfielder Hernanes, suspended, as well as defender Pedro Henrique (due to a contractual issue). In the medical department are defensive midfielder João Igor, midfielder Thiago Lopes and forward Neilton.

midfielder Hernanes, suspended, as well as defender Pedro Henrique (due to a contractual issue). In the medical department are defensive midfielder João Igor, midfielder Thiago Lopes and forward Neilton. Hanging: goalkeeper Mailson, defender Thyere and defensive midfielder Zé Welison.

3 out of 5 Probable lineup of Sport against Internacional — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Sport against Internacional — Photo: ge

Inter – coach: Diego Aguirre

Inter goes to Ilha do Retiro in search of another victory as a visitor. Fifth best team playing away from home, coach Diego Aguirre’s team will have a team with many changes compared to the one that went to the field in the draw with Atlético-GO.

Taison is in the medical department and should be replaced by Mauricio in the starting lineup. In charge of the attack, Yuri Alberto has the mission to balance the net and lead Inter in search of three more points.

CLICK HERE to check out more news from Internacional

Lineup: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Lindoso, Johnny, Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.

Who is out: Rodrigo Dourado and Palacios (suspended), Taison (injured), Gabriel Mercado and Rodrigo Moledo (physical recovery).

Rodrigo Dourado and Palacios (suspended), Taison (injured), Gabriel Mercado and Rodrigo Moledo (physical recovery). Suspended: Paulo Victor.

4 out of 5 Probable Inter for the game against Sport — Photo: ge Probable Inter for the game against Sport — Photo: ge