SporTV presenter Magno Navarro appears in a surreal situation when he suggests running the BBB

Magnus Navarro surprised followers on social media with a post beyond hilarious. the presenter of SportTV got into the mood of the buzz about who will replace James Leifert at the BBB and suggested being chosen by Globo.

In the video, Navarro recreated the soundtrack of the reality TV show, Vida Real, by RPM, and played with some of his colleagues at the station. In the caption, he wrote: “Who from SporTV can be the new host of Big Brother Brazil? Enjoy this ingenious parody. Who will command the most watched CASAGRANDE in the country?“.

“Sensational“, Felipe Andreoli was amused. “(Laughter) Laughs! vote for dadan“, replied Karine Alves. “Genius“, said Luana Maluf. “Dandan explaining the leader’s test: ‘Oh, guys! Pay attention to the service!’“joked someone else.

It is worth remembering that Leifert surprised Brazilians by announcing that he will leave Globo in December, after he finishes presenting the tenth season of The Voice Brasil. Therefore, he will not present Big Brother Brasil next year and Ana Clara was considered on the list of possible replacements.

Although the most considered names were Marcos Mion, who has experience in reality shows with Ídolos and A Fazenda, other presenters were mentioned as André Marques, Fernanda Gentil, Tadeu Schmidt and Felipe Andreoli.

According to Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, Globo has actually been preparing Ana Clara to replace Leifert at BBB 2022. The ex-BBB took over the program’s digital platforms in 2019 and her most recent experience in open TV was with On-call BBB, covering the events of the most watched house in Brazil in 2021.

Big Brother Brasil’s third place in 2018 was also a co-host of Video Show, in addition to stints as a reporter for Lollapalooza and Rock In Rio — at Multishow —, in addition to conducting interviews with those eliminated from No Limite and The Voice Kids .

In an extensive outburst made in an Instagram publication, Tiago Leifert confirmed that this thought is not new and that he only made the decision after a lot of conversation:

“The idea of ​​changing my life is not new and I started discussing it with Globo last year. As there was no rush, we agreed to talk again towards the end of my contract. Recently, after a new conversation and with the idea fully mature, I communicated my decision to Globo”.

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Ana Clara was asked about this possibility and did not deny her wish, despite having spoken cautiously and preferred to mature in the profession:

“You are killing Tiago, so fast people, he was just born. I don’t know, only Boninho knows the future. It sure would be nice. I live my profession aiming to grow always and my desire is always to increase my responsibility, my knowledge”.