Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The pause in the Brazilian institutional crisis does not convince managers, who reduce their position in Brazilian assets. Representatives of the US Democratic Party draw up their tax increase plans.

it’s the new fad in commodity markets. US stocks are expected to rebound from last week’s losses as Apple rebounds and Covid-19’s caseload declines. That, along with prolonged outages in the Gulf of Mexico, is also pushing oil prices above $70 a barrel.

Beijing is not finished with the alibaba (NYSE:) (SA:) and Ant Group, and Oracle (NYSE:) (SA:) releases post-closing balance.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, September 13th.

1. Risk aversion in Brazil

Political risk in Brazil is driving away international investors, who fear greater volatility if conflicts persist until next year’s elections. Economist Persio Arida, one of the main creators of the Real Plan and former president of the Central Bank, told the Economic value that the country is an “outcast” in the eyes of the international market.

Arida points out that, despite the retreat in President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech last week with his pacifying letter, the combative posture will be resumed. In addition, the liberal agenda promised in the last election has not advanced, which, together with setbacks in rights and environmental damage, create an unfavorable scenario for the government.

Funds are reducing their exposure to the Brazilian market, which helps explain the drop to below 115 thousand points. The trend is also for individuals to look for more conservative and safer investments, he told the Economic value Marcio Fontes, manager of ASA Hedge, at ASA Investments, who has zeroed the entire fund’s position on the Brazilian stock exchange in recent weeks.

2. Democrats Detail Tax Plans

More details have emerged about Democratic congressmen’s plans to raise taxes as the party looks for ways to fund its planned huge spending increases.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Ways and Means Committee is set this week to discuss proposals that the corporate income tax rate be raised from 21% to 26.5% and that the minimum income tax rate on corporate profits companies abroad is raised to 16.5% from 10%.

In addition, Democrats will propose a 3% surcharge on individual annual income above $5 million, as well as an increase in the maximum capital gains tax rate from 23.8% to 28.8%.

The measures are intended to finance a major expansion of incentives for renewable energy ​​and the welfare state, particularly in the area of ​​childcare and compulsory paid leave.

3. Uranium and oil rally above US$70

An eye-popping rally has broken out in one of the most neglected corners of the energy market. Prices rose more than 30% in less than a month, mainly due to an increase in the purchase of the underlying physical product by a little-known Canadian entity, Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC:).

Uranium, whose only significant commercial use is in nuclear fuel, has been at a low since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which led to the accelerated phase-out of nuclear power in Germany and drastic revisions to other countries’ plans to upgrade or expand their production nuclear.

It is now increasing in part because of record energy prices in Europe and much of the US, triggered in part by renewable energy shortages. This helped to revive the narrative of nuclear as the most reliable low-carbon energy source. In the short term, it also means that nuclear generators can more easily absorb any increase in fuel costs, which in any case represent a much smaller share of nuclear power plant expenses than coal and gas-fired power plants.

In oil, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to revise downwards its estimate of global oil demand when it publishes its on the world oil market.

That’s because he expects Covid-19 outbreaks around the world to continue to affect demand for aviation and, to a lesser extent, for motor vehicle fuel, according to news agency reports over the weekend.

Crude oil prices rose to $70 overnight, however, due to the continued absence of nearly 900,000 barrels a day of production from offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. This is trumping reports that China is planning a substantial sale of its Strategic Oil Reserve, as well as reports of a typhoon likely to hit China’s east coast this week.

At 8:37 am, futures contracts advanced 0.53% to $70.11 a barrel, while futures rose 0.43% to $73.22 a barrel.

4. Stocks should open on a high; Apple x Epic on radar

US stock markets are expected to rebound from last week’s losses at the later opening, boosted by the decline in Covid-19 cases across the country last week (although deaths – a lagging indicator – are still close to a record high. in some regions).

At 8:40 am, , and advanced 0.55%, 0.53% and 0.5% respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Apple (NASDAQ:) (SA:), following a landmark decision against the company in favor of publisher Fortnite Epic Games on Friday that threatens to hit the purchasing power of its store of applications. Epic said on Sunday it would appeal the court’s decision, which it said did not go far enough to recognize Apple’s alleged abuse of its dominant position.

it is the only company notorious on balance sheets, whose disclosure will be after the market closes.

5. Beijing hasn’t finished Alibaba yet

Alibaba’s regulatory problems continue to multiply. The Financial Times reported that Chinese authorities are looking to separate its affiliate Alipay to reduce its market power, separating its two large loan operations from the rest of the payments-focused group.

The two apps affected are Huabei, which runs a credit card company, and Jiebei, which makes unsecured loans. Together, they now account for more of the group’s revenue (just under 40%) than Alipay’s traditional payments business.

The FT said Beijing wants the Ant Group, Alipay’s parent, to transfer user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit-scoring joint venture, in which the state would also be an investor. Shares of Alibaba (HK:) fell 4.3% in Hong Kong.