Still without Calleri, Crespo calls Luciano and Pablo against Fluminense – 12/09/2021

O São Paulo visits Fluminense tonight (12), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.

For the duel against Flu, coach Hernán Crespo has defender Arboleda as his main embezzlement, recovering from an injury in his left thigh, and still can’t count on striker Jonathan Calleri.

Thus, the Argentine coach will go to the field with Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Luciano and Pablo.

The São Paulo reserve bank will be formed by Lucas Perri, Diego Costa, Rodrigo, Wellington, Liziero, Gabriel, Nestor, Talles, Benitez, Rigoni, Vitor Bueno and Éder.

The Tricolor Carioca is scheduled with Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Andrew; Nonato and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

Marcão’s substitutes for today’s game will be Muriel, Samuel Xavier, Wellington, Cazares, Bobadilla, Manoel, Wallace, Gustavo Apis, Marlon, Abel Hernández, David Braz and Nenê.

São Paulo and Fluminense are eight positions apart in the Serie A table, but only three points separate the two teams. Tricolor Paulista has 22 points and is in 16th place, while Carioca has 25 and occupies the eighth place.

A victory at Maracanã could put the hosts in the fight for a spot in the G6, while for Crespo’s team the three points would mean a greater distance to the relegation zone – América-MG, in 17th position, has 21.