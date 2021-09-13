Sylvinho explains Corinthians difficulties in a draw against Atltico Goianiense

On Sunday night, Corinthians was in a 1-1 draw against Atlético Goianiense. After the match, Sylvinho gave a press conference and sought explanations for the equal result.

The coach analyzed a bad first half for Corinthians, but acknowledged that the team knew how to make changes even without changing any pieces. According to Sylvinho, a change in behavior was necessary.

“Correction was made. Often there is no need for exchanges, we were in a great hurry to define. When we passed the opposing field, we were rushing the move. When you rush, or finish well, with odds that aren’t too great, or you lose a lot of balls and the opponent returns to your court. It was a behavior adjustment to be able to finish this play better,” explains the coach.

After the goal scored by Gabriel Pereira, Corinthians retreated in the match and saw Atlético reach a draw right at the end. According to Sylvinho, the team did not stop fighting, but found it difficult to pull the necessary counterattacks.

“It was very hot here, physical game, very difficult, we knew all that. We have to know how to roll the ball better, play in the opponent’s field and in the second half it was done that way. When the opponent makes his changes, puts two more attackers and two men in front, you try to control more and try to control the game. We had a lot of difficulties in pulling those counterattacks and finishing in the opposing field, but I think it was in the last 15 minutes that we had more difficulties. Great delivery of athletes, great heat, a fight that the game demanded,” said Sylvinho.

Before finalizing the matter, Sylvinho evaluated that Corinthians deserved the result until the goal scored by Gabriel Pereira.

“I want to understand that a physical, tactical, difficult game is very closed with few scoring opportunities. I’m going back to Gabriel Pereira, who made a great action and scored the goal, until then we deserved the result,” he concluded.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Sylvinho.