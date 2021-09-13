Tales of Arise – Review

During E3 2019, the Bandai Namco announced that his new game in the series Tales of would be released the following year. With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the title was postponed, and for some time it was no longer heard of. However, after two years of waiting and anguish, fans can finally get their hands on Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise arrives after a long time since the release of Berseria, the last original title released for consoles. With that in mind, we’re going to take a little trip back in time to reminisce a little about that time and contextualize the importance of the newest game in the series.

although the Bandai Namco started to change the concept of the saga in Tales of Xillia, it was in Tales of Zestiria that she took the famous “leap of faith” and decided to implement some new features, such as a fusion system between the characters and a gigantic open world. However, this was not enough to please the fans, not even the specialized media.

In 2015, the Bandai Namco announced Tales of Berseria, game that narrates the events before Zestyria. It was better received by critics thanks to several new features that really worked, such as gameplay, story and the presence of extremely charismatic characters.

The truth is that it is not uncommon to see the Bandai Namco release sequels to titles in the series. Although not very constant, we can use Tales of Symphonia 2 and Tales of Xillia 2 as examples of games that were part of this group. However, when this happens, a little of the baggage of the previous one remains, precisely so that the difference is not so out of place. And that, of course, is not always good.

Tales of Arise comes with a lot of mechanics that have never been seen before and, for this reason, I’ll make references to past games, just to show how the Bandai managed to transform the series in a positive way.

As stated earlier, some Tales of they are continuations of others, however, for the most part they tell individual tales. Tales of Arise is no different, and features Alphie and Shionne as the new protagonists of the plot.

The game tells how the Renians invaded the land of the Dahnians with all the advanced technology on the planet. For 300 years, the people of Rena enslave the inhabitants of Dahna, in addition, the entire land was divided into five kingdoms, being ruled by different lords.

Tired of slavery, Alphen (then known as the Iron Mask) finds the perfect opportunity to end it when he notices an attack on a charge. After meeting Zephyr and Shionne, a citizen of Rena, he embarks on an adventure to destroy all lords and end the dictatorship in their world.

To overthrow the lords, Shionne and Alphen must put their differences aside to fight for a common goal. This, even, is made very clear during the adventure, because although they are on the same team, they continue to project the rivalry of peoples on each other. However, as in real life, it is possible to improve your interpersonal relationships with group members.

I personally have always liked the lines adopted in Tales of the Abyss and Tales of Vesperia. when the Bandai decided to change the concept of the saga, I felt a bit afraid, and Arise’s – bad – demo only made me even more worried about what they were doing. Many previews of the game were negative, but luckily, the title delivers much more than what was shown.

The world map, standard for old titles, has died, and it is now divided by regions, like the one seen in Tales of Berseria. That’s not a bad thing, but if you liked traveling the world to explore, you might be disappointed by the limitation.

Tales of Arise it also brings back the fast travels. They are released at the beginning of the game, and make a huge difference when it comes to going from one place to another. By the way, I strongly recommend that you do this to solve the quests, as with the exception of cities and dungeons, many locations on the map work with very specific names, which are more reminiscent of some types of roads. With this in mind, it is advisable to leave the display of quests activated, otherwise the chances of getting lost – and getting angry – will be high.

Like any good JRPG, Tales of Arise has several side quests, and to make it easier, you can see notifications on the map and transport yourself straight to the desired location. If you are the type who likes a challenge and prefers to find everything on your own, you will most likely not like this system. However, this change shows that the Bandai Namco wants to attract a larger audience for this new phase of the saga.

It doesn’t take a lot of effort to complete the side quests, as they are usually pretty easy, as they’re all about defeating monsters or delivering something to someone. This, in fact, leaves a little to be desired, as there comes a time when it gets a bit repetitive.

To smooth out the sameness of the side missions, there are some field “activities”. One is to heal any injured individuals you encounter to earn rewards. Another example is the mission to find all the owls and send them to the owl kingdom, which works more or less like the Katz Village, location that exists in other games in the series.

The series Tales of it has always been full of things to do, but two of them tend to stand out: combat and exploration itself. In Tales of Arise, as said before, the world is more “compact”, which gives the impression of being a linear path that, even with several available routes, has several places with no exits that basically serve to collect types of materials and kill monsters.

Although the game has this kind of limitation on the map, Arise manages to deliver a very good and objective exploration, something that was not seen in Zestyria, for example, where you had a huge world to explore, but very empty and extremely generic.

One of the things that caught the most attention in the exploration of Tales of Arise, was the possibility to jump and swim. This has never happened before, and I can say that the fact that the character can perform these actions whenever he wants, saves a lot of time when it comes to venturing. Unfortunately it’s still not possible to cling to the edges of the rocks, but with the direction the series is taking, I have no doubt that this could happen one day.

And since we’re talking about the scenarios, I must say that, this time, they did a great job. As well as the graphics in general – which are very beautiful and well designed -, the scenarios stand out not only for their size, but also for their incredible details. Some indoor locations have very well-made reflections, which show great care with development.

But even with so many good features, some things seem to have received less attention than others. The dubbing is great, but the lip sync in the English language is pretty bad. THE Bandai Namco I could have been more fond of it, but still, it’s not something that spoils the experience, as it’s also possible to configure the game to use Japanese voices.

Tales of Arise brings one of the best combat systems in the series. Everything is extremely dynamic, and the AI ​​manages to work very well. This, by the way, is a very important point, since there is no longer the multiplayer, which leaves the player completely dependent on an intelligence that actually works.

The coolest part of combat here is that you WILL want to play with every character. They were equally balanced, and manage to be extremely fun to control. Even Rinwell, the group’s mage, can be agile in attacks, something that rarely happens with this class in the franchise’s games.

To raise the difficulty a little more, the game has limited the healing arts to a system called Heal Points. Anything involving HP recovery or support will be consumed from those points. It’s not impossible to go through difficult battles without it, but you have to keep in mind what kind of strategy the characters should use.

Tales of Arise, it even has a very well-designed system of strategies. You can define several specific actions, which can help your members to survive or even save items, which are quite expensive here.

The saying “don’t move on a winning team” doesn’t apply here, because when you get your hands on the game, you realize that many of the changes you made were really necessary for the series, as the old formula was getting beat.

Even with the uncertain reception and several negative previews that haunted Tales of Arise, I can say without any doubt that the Bandai Namco nailed it, making the game one of the best in the franchise.

Game reviewed on PS5 with code provided by Bandai Namco.