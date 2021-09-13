Taliban in Afghanistan: New Rules for Women Students Announced by Fundamentalist Group

Pro-Taleban students attend rally at Shaheed Rabbani Education University

Pro-Taleban students attend rally at Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on Saturday

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new dress code will be adopted for students, according to the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group that seized power in Afghanistan after the departure of American troops from the country.

Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani indicated that women would be allowed to study, but not close to men. He also announced a review of the subjects taught to students.

The Taleban said it will not prevent women from getting an education or having jobs. But since taking control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, the group has mandated that all women, except those in the public health sector, withdraw from work until “the security of the country” improves.

The announcement of changes in higher education comes a day after the Taliban raises its flag at the presidential palace, signaling the start of its administration. The new educational policy refers to the period in which he commanded the country, from 1996 to 2001, the year he was overthrown by the US for links with the group responsible for the September 11 attacks.