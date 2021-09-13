Teresa Cristina is robbed and bids farewell to crown jewels · TV News

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will once again be a victim of her naivete in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The empress will propose an auction of her jewelry at Quinzinho’s casino (Augusto Madeira) to help with the construction of the Cathedral in Rio. However, it will be robbed in the face by Germana (Vivianne Pasmanter) and Licurgo (Guilherme Piva) during the event and will lose the precious items, without being able to collect anything.

In the chapter of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera scheduled to air next Friday (17) , the monarch will go to Clemencia’s husband (Dani Barros) to explain her idea. “I think this auction could take place in your casino. What do you think?”, the sovereign will question. The rogue will be very excited and will agree on the spot.

It turns out that Germana and Licurgo will also be very interested and will take the opportunity to give the noblewoman a coup. During a riot at the party, the two will take the diamonds without being seen by the guests. “My God in Heaven! The jewels are gone,” Quinzinho will declare.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero), who will be at the event, will accuse Samuel (Michel Gomes) of the crime, but Teresa will refute the hypothesis. “What are you saying? When Samuel went out with Peter [Selton Mello] the jewels were still in the same place,” she will emphasize.

Seeing the size of the mess, the empress will also be furious with herself for the plan she has come up with. “Damn time I invented this auction. Now that the church works will never end”, he will vent.

Meanwhile, Germana and her husband will happily run away from life with the success of the robbery. “Now it’s time to sell the jewels. I want to go to Portugal,” said the crook.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

