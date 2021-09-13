The Boys: Season 3 cast appears reunited in fun photos

Recently, through her official Instagram profile, actress Claudia Doumit, who plays the controversial Victoria Neuman in the series the boys, shared some photos with his followers. In them, you can see the cast of the 3rd season of the Amazon Prime Video production in moments of relaxation.

According to the caption, the footage was captured in Toronto, Canada, where filming is currently being completed. You can see that Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Colby Minifie, Antony Starr, Nathan Mitchell, Chace Crawford and Malcolm Barrett had a lot of fun in between producing one scene and another.

the cast of the boys it also features guest appearances by Karl Urban, Tomer Capon, Laz Alonso, Dominique McElligott and Jessie T. Usher, as well as Shawn Ashmore and Cameron Crovetti.

Check out the fun images shared by Instagram:

the boys: Season 3 promises big news to viewers

Originally launched in 2019, the Amazon Prime Video Heroes series has become a huge audience phenomenon, gaining impressive numbers and securing new subscribers to the streaming platform. Season 2 managed to add even more tension to the main plot, bringing drama, humor and violence just right.

Thus, the public is already anxious to know what the directors have prepared for the new season, taking into account some issues that have already been disclosed. One of them is the arrival of actor Jensen Ackles to the cast, who will play the controversial Soldier Boy from the comics.

(Amazon Prime Video/Playback)Source: Amazon Prime Video

In addition to him, the plot should also cover a reality show with the heroes of Vough International and blow minds from the first episode, as showrunner Eric Kripke pointed out on his Twitter a few months ago. The arch herogasm, present in the original narrative, will also appear during the 3rd season, causing bizarre scenes for viewers.

That way, fans can only wait for more news and for the announcement of the release of new episodes. This should all happen soon, stay tuned!