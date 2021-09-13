The Brasileirão title has an 87% chance of being between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, points out by GLOBO

The 20th round of the Brasileirão ends this Monday, but the development of the top of the table happened on Sunday. The victories of the leader Atlético Mineiro and third-placed Flamengo over Fortaleza and Palmeiras, respectively, put Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro as the main candidates for the championship title at this moment, according to GLOBO Bola de Cristal do Brasileirão’s tool. Currently, the chances of the title being between the two teams is 87.9%.

Galo went to Castelão and defeated Fortaleza 2-0, with goals from Zaracho and Junior Alonso. The victory over fourth place was the 13th in 19 games in the tournament, which raised the mathematical chances of Cuca’s team to lift the trophy to 65.7%. Atlético have 42 points.

Right behind comes Flamengo. Renato Gaúcho’s team beat Palmeiras, runner-up, in São Paulo — 3-1, with goals from Michael (2) and Pedro — and reached a 22.2% chance of winning the title. There are 11 victories for the rubro-negro so far, which has two games less in relation to Galo. The difference between the teams is eight points.

Palmeiras is the third team with more mathematical chances for a title, according to the tool. The odds are 6.9% for São Paulo. Bragantino and Fortaleza have 1.9% each.