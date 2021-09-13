the fight of the new popular electric cars

During the Munich Motor Show (IAA Mobility 2021), the Volkswagen surprised everyone by presenting the ID.Life, the concept of a compact future of the ID family that will lead to the debut of an electric car developed for the segment of more affordable urban models.

The car has a different look than the ID.3 and the ID.4, as well as different features. Looking at it, you can’t help but remember the Fiat Centoventi, a concept that the Italian brand presented in Geneva in 2019 and which, like ID.Life, wants to make zero-emission mobility available to everyone, or nearly so.

Electric cars for the masses

Let’s start with the philosophy that inspired the two cars: electric for everyone. It couldn’t be otherwise, if Volkswagen means “people’s car” and the Fiat Centoventi is the battery-powered heir to the classic Panda, by far the best-selling car in Italy.

And to be attractive to the general public, both are basic, but stylish: the cars are not poor, far from it, but were designed in the spirit of “less is more”, with special attention, of course, to respect for the environment in all forms.

Citycar and Mini-SUV

ID.Life is 4.09 meters long and 1.6 meters high. The compact SUV, as it is in fashion, also has a good ground clearance of 19 cm and angles of attack and departure worthy of a good old-fashioned off-road. The car was born on the MEB platform common to ID.3 and ID.4, adapted to reduce overall dimensions. It has a new scheme, with the electric motor mounted in the front, while until now, speaking of MEB, the traction has always been rear or all-wheel drive.

The Fiat Centoventi, on the other hand, has a more two-volume format. It is 3.68 meters long and was born on the same platform as the Fiat 500 electric. The car anticipates the second electric model of the Turin brand which – attention – unlike the Concept will explore a different platform and perhaps adopt the PSA CMP, which would allow it to gain up to a few centimeters. In any case, as Olivier François clearly explained during the event with which the Stellantis told in detail his plans for the future, it will really be for everyone.

Let’s talk about pricing then. ID.Life will have a starting price of around 20,000 euros (R$123,000). The Fiat Centoventi is expected to cost a little less, as it will be a step below the Fiat 500e, which has a starting price of 26,500 euros (R$162,800) in Europe.

goodbye painting

Green doesn’t just mean “battery powered”. A truly eco-sustainable car is a car that reduces its impact on the environment also thanks to innovative production solutions. Volkswagen ID.Life and Fiat Centoventi have perfected this. The body of the German concept, for example, is made of recycled wood chips, the roof is made of a panel made of plastic bottles, as well as the interior, all covered with recycled materials. Of course, that’s the concept, so you’ll need to see what actually gets implemented in the production version.

The same concepts are adopted by Fiat Centoventi, which prefers colored plastics to classic paint for the big bumpers, also giving the possibility to customize the car as desired, and adhesive films to cover the body.

Aesthetically, among the most original solutions proposed by the two cars is the fabric front hood for the ID.Life, which opens with a hinge, and the folding doors for the Centoventi, which in this way also gives up the central column. These are solutions of great effect that, however, even here, will hardly be maintained in the respective series models. The same applies to some interior elements, such as the steering wheel from the German study (which resembles the Tesla Model S Plaid) or the removable seats from the Turin-based company, which allow for a series of more or less imaginative options to be attached to the floor.

Modular batteries

We have already mentioned the platforms on which the two trams are born. It should be added that both will have modular batteries, with the possibility of choosing different size accumulators to better meet different needs. The German will probably adopt the same batteries already seen in ID.3, 45 kWh or 58 kWh, but in the concept it proposes a 57 kWh accumulator that promises 400 km of autonomy, while Centoventi could focus on a solution for individual modules that will allow you to modify the total capacity more precisely. If the ID.Life has a range of 400 km, the Centoventi can vary between 150 km and 500 based on how many modules will be mounted.

As for the engines, however, we know that the ID.Life seen in Munich has 204 hp, with a 0-100 in 6.9 seconds, while the Centoventi should also have only one engine at the front, but that would not exceed 130 hp of power, with a maximum speed of 150 km/h.

Bi-directional loading

Electric of the future and, for the future, Volkswagen ID.Life and Fiat Centoventi offer a battery capable of interacting with the electric network in a bidirectional way. In addition to being able to receive energy to recharge, they can also supply it externally, making it compatible with both the V2G (vehicle for the network) and the vehicle for charging.

This means that both, if necessary, can send electricity both to your home, perhaps exploiting part of what has been accumulated during the day thanks to renewable sources, as to any household appliance or electronic device that requires cable power.

When arrive?

The Volkswagen ID.Life and Fiat Centoventi perfectly embody the concept of the urban car of the future. But how far is that future? Less than you think. The German, by the way, with the name of ID.2, should hit the market in 2024. The Fiat Centoventi, on the other hand, could be presented with a more advanced look at the end of 2022, at least according to what it was. said by brand executives as FCA handled the merger with PSA to bring Stellantis to life.

And if those two little electric cars haven’t convinced you, there will certainly be other zero-emission options in this future access category. Let’s try to give an example? The Renault 5, also presented only in concept form, or to be closer as a “concept” to Centoventi and ID.Life, the Renault 4, which will focus on essentiality and versatility, as well as the model produced by the brand French from 1961 to 1992 did.

