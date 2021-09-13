The message of forgiveness found in the rubble of the WTC that impacted the world – Prism

If you have ever been in contact with a Bible, you may have noticed that the record is extensive, and is over a thousand pages long. There are 1189 chapters, distributed among 66 books. And among so many stories, one in particular was found by a firefighter in the rubble of the attack on the Twin Towers, on March 30, 2002 (six months after the terrorist attack). The contents were fused to a piece of steel and ended up in the hands of an on-site photographer, Joel Meyerowitz.

He told the American newspaper The New York Times who was impressed by the prominent passage in Matthew 5:38-39 which says: “You have heard that it was said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth. But I say unto you, resist not the wicked; but, if anyone hits you on the right cheek, give him the other as well.”

“My amazement at seeing the page the Bible was open made me realize that the message survives through time. evil for evil, but God tells us to forgive and love, leaving justice in His hands,” added the photographer who insisted on donating the artifact to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

happened many times

This is not the first time that portions of the Bible remain intact after a destruction. In May of this year, for example, a copy of it was found in good condition, after a fire struck a house in Jaraguá do Sul, in the North of Santa Catarina. The work was in the middle of the rubble, wrapped in burnt plastic.

In April of last year, another surprising case. After a fire destroyed an area of ​​the Mercado Modelo in Limeira, in the interior of São Paulo, a volume of the Bible was found in the place, also practically intact. After the fire was controlled, firefighters realized that the Bible was open to chapter 21 of the Book of Jeremiah, with pertinent messages about free will.

the power of faith

Biblical accounts go hand in hand with human history. Indeed, it is amazing how the events described there are confirmed by archeology, day after day.

In addition, many studies prove that reading the Bible decreases depressive and anxiety symptoms. One of them, carried out by the American Bible Society, in partnership with Baylor University, revealed that the participants, after meditating on the Scriptures, had a reduction in the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and understood the importance of forgiveness, compassion and sense. on purpose.

Another survey, carried out by the University of São Paulo (USP), found that patients who have faith respond better to the treatment of diseases.

In the United States, another analysis carried out by Duke University, in North Carolina, proved that patients who practice the faith are 40% less likely to suffer depression during the treatment of illnesses in general.

Reflection

All these studies show that these Bibles found intact and with important messages are not just a coincidence of fate, but a symbol that despite the difficulties, we must have hope and faith to forgive and move forward.

Just as these Bibles passed through fire and endured, representing a real armor, we too can do the same if we follow their example, regardless of any religion.