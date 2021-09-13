‘The Voice Kids’: Quarter Finals had live voting, emotion and hits from Gonzaguinha and Aerosmith | 2021

Another exciting program and, this time, with news! At Quarterfinals from The Voice Kids promised a lot of butterflies and fulfilled the expectation! The program this Sunday, 12/9, was live and the audience could vote for their favorite voice.

Twelve participants performed on the reality stage, 4 voices from each team. The audience chose a voice and each technician managed to save two more. In the end, 9 were selected for the semi-final, with eclectic presentations, with hits from Gonzaguinha to Aerosmith.

The dynamics worked as follows: after the participants presented themselves, the result of who the spectators saved was released and the coach chose a candidate. The two members of each team who were not chosen returned to the stage at the end of the program and, thus, each coach chose one more participant to proceed to the semifinals.

Live stream in post-program! ⭐⭐⭐

And after the program there was still the ‘The Voice Kids Live‘, a live stream that took place on The Voice’s Facebook profiles, Twitter and here on the website: www.gshow.com/thevoicekids. There was a lot of chat with the technicians, hunches, repercussion and relaxation.

See everything that happened:

Elis Cristine sings 'O Que é, O Que é?', by Gonzaguinha

To start the afternoon full of emotions, Elis Cristine began with “O que é, que é?”, by Gonzaguinha. The presentation garnered much praise. “Congratulations, you did very well!”, said Teló.

Elis Cristine sings ‘What is it, what is it?’

Helloysa do Pandeiro releases her voice with 'Eu Só Quero um Xodó', by Dominguinhos

The participant from Areia, in Paraíba, showed all her swing and talent with “Eu only want um Xodó”, by Dominguinhos. “We just have to get along with this Sunday afternoon,” said coach Brown, being impressed by the performance.

Helloysa do Pandeiro sings ‘Eu Só Quero Um Xodó’

Isabelly Sampaio sings 'Avião', Djavan's hit, on 'The Voice Kids'

Conceição de Macabu, in Rio de Janeiro, had the greatest expectations for Isabelly Sampaio. The 13-year-old singer surprised her by singing “Avião” by Djavan. Even Márcio Garcia commented and talked about the participant’s evolution. Then he said to the technicians: “I didn’t want to be in your shoes, no.”

Isabelly Sampaio sings ‘Avião’

Sofia Farah performs on stage at 'The Voice Kids' with 'I Don't Want To Miss a Thing', famous with the band Aerosmith

The participant from Rio das Ostras, from Rio de Janeiro, showed a new facet by singing “I don’t want to miss a thing”, a success in the voice of Aerosmith. “Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations,” said Gaby.

Sofia Farah sings ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’

⭐ Public and technician decision

Carlinhos Brown praises members of his team at 'The Voice Kids', hears the public vote and makes his decision

Carlinhos Brown spoke with the team after the presentations and praised the performances. Soon after came the decision of the public. Helloysa do Pandeiro remains in contention.

Then he decided who goes to the semi-finals: Isabelly Sampaio.

The audience saves a voice and Brown chooses a participant to follow on ‘The Voice Kids’

Izabelle Ribeiro sings 'Nunca Pare de Sonhar', by Gonzaguinha, on 'The Voice Kids'

Another song by Gonzaguinha. Izabelle Ribeiro opened Time Gaby’s performances with “Never stop dreaming (Sementes do Amanhã) and moved the technicians. “For a child to sing at this level of pitch… it’s very difficult to happen. I’ve been part of her fan club since day one,” said Teló.

Izabelle Ribeiro sings ‘Never Stop Dreaming (Seeds of Tomorrow)’

Izadora Rodrigues sings in 'The Voice Kids' the song 'Velha Camisa Colorida', by Belchior and famous in the voice of Elis Regina

With all her big voice, Izadora innovated by singing “Velha Camisa Colorida” by Belchior. The participant was very well known on the program for singing sertanejo hits and impressed her own technique. “She’s showing the diversity of her talent with Belchior,” said Gaby proudly.

Izadora Rodrigues sings ‘Velha Camisa Colorida’

Lua Brunetti, 13 years old, shows the big voice at 'The Voice Kids' with the rock 'Born To Be Wild'

Rock fan Lua Brunetti arrived with her version of “Born to be wild”. The participant from Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, showed her voice with the music and enchanted Brown. “This voice has drive. She was precise,” he said.

Moon Brunetti sings ‘Born To Be Wild’

Ruany Keveny performs on stage at 'The Voice Kids' with 'De Quem é a Culpa?', by Marília Mendonça

A lot of suffering and pure talent! That was the performance of Ruany Keveny, who chose a song by Marília Mendonça for the stage. The participant from Rio Real, in Bahia, was from “Whose fault is it?” and impressed the technicians.

Ruany Keveny sings ‘Who’s Fault’

⭐ Public and technical decision

Gaby Amarantos talks about her love for 'The Voice Kids'

Gaby spoke about the evolution of the individual participants and was proud of the presentations.

The public chose the Ruany Keveny to go to the semi-final of the program. Gaby chose Izabelle Ribeiro to continue.

The audience saves a voice and Gaby Amarantos chooses a participant to follow on ‘The Voice Kids’

Gustavo Bardim sings in 'The Voice Kids' the song 'Disparada'

The 11-year-old singer, born in Guapimirim, Santa Catarina, chose “Disparada” and left Gaby silly with so much talent. The technique compared his performance with festivals from the 70s.

Gustavo Bardim sings ‘Disparada’

Henrique Bonadio performs at 'The Voice Kids' with 'Vou Esquer', a hit by Skank

Another rock representative, Henrique Bonadio, electrified the dispute with “Vou leave”, a success in the voice of Samuel Rosa. Carlinhos Brown and Teló liked it so much that they even imitated the participant with his characteristic hop on stage, a trademark.

Henrique Bonadio sings ‘I’ll leave’

Laís Menezes animates 'The Voice Kids' with 'Sabiá', by Luiz Gonzaga

From João Pessoa, in Paraíba, to the world. Laís Menezes sang “Sabiá”, a classic by Luiz Gonzaga and Zé Dantas, and received much praise. “Oh guys, this girl is awesome. She’s a complete artist!” declared Gaby.

Laís Menezes sings ‘Sabiá’

Maria Victória sings the song 'Se Deus Me Ouvisse' on 'The Voice Kids'

Then it was the turn of Maria Victoria, from Alto Piquiri, Paraná. The participant sang “If God would hear me” and it was difficult not to get emotional. “My God, what is this?” Gaby and Brown reacted. Teló commented: “Unbelievable, you made me cry. You brought something that was impressive.”

Maria Victoria sings ‘If God Heard Me’

⭐Public and technician decision

Michel Teló praises the members of his Team, on 'The Voice Kids', and makes his decision

Teló spoke about the team and the emotion of being part of the reality show. Then came the popular decision. Gustavo Bardim goes to the semi-finals.

And Teló chose to keep Maria Victoria in competition.

The audience saves a voice and Teló chooses a participant to follow in ‘The Voice Kids’

⭐ Final decision of technicians and last saved participants

'The Voice Kids' participants return to the stage

Participants who were not chosen returned to the stage for the final decision of the technicians. Each was entitled to save one more participant.

brown chose Sofia Farah to continue. “Brown, I just have to thank you,” said the participant.

Sofia Farah is the last participant saved by Brown for the semifinal of 'The Voice Kids'

gaby saved Isadora Rodrigues. “Thanks Gaby, you’re like a second mom,” she said, tears in her eyes.

Izadora Rodrigues is the last chosen by Gaby Amarantos for the semifinal of 'The Voice Kids'

Teló chose Laís Menezes. “I really want to thank you, uncle. It’s an honor to be on your team,” the girl cheered.

Laís Menezes is the last chosen by Michel Teló for the semifinal of 'The Voice Kids'

