“They’re not going to give up space,” says Massa of a Hamilton-Verstappen crash at the Italian F1 GP

The Italian Grand Prix generated yet another big talking point in Formula 1. Championship leaders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton hit one more time, which resulted in both being rejected.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff suggested that Verstappen committed a tactical foul because he knew he wouldn’t be able to catch Hamilton if he let him overtake him. Meanwhile, Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes it was a racing incident.

In an interview for the TV channel Sky Sports, the Brazilian driver Felipe Massa about the situation that happened in the race this Sunday (12). “They are fighting for the championship and this shows that they are not going to give up space. Not centimeters. I would be 50/50. In my opinion, the sausage zebra, which is part of the track, threw him up”.

In the interview, former driver Johnny Herbert asked Massa: Why couldn’t Max have given up and I thought this was a big risk, maybe I should give up?” and the Brazilian stated that it is not Verstappen’s style of directing.

“The other he would be beside him. No, he wasn’t off track. He wasn’t off track. He was on the white line”, said Massa. At this point, Herbert highlighted that the Briton is trying to avoid incidents. “One guy has been avoiding incidents, and that’s Lewis Hamilton,” Herbert said.

Former driver Paul Di Resta also agreed with Massa’s point of view and said it won’t be the last time we have episodes like this between them. “It’s 50/50, it’s racing. That’s what sport is all about. Honestly, I don’t think this is the last time we’ll see wheels touching. This defines the championship where neither of them will give space to each other”.