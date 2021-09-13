Tiago Leifert revolts against columnist after leaving Globo

Globo presenter Tiago Leifert revolted on his Instagram profile this Sunday (12), after an article published by celebrity columnist Alessandro Lo Bianco, in which he revealed the alleged reason that the presenter of The Voice Brasil program had not renew his contract with Globo.

According to the publication, Leifert would be dissatisfied with continuing with the presentation of Big Brother Brasil and after the refusal of Globo’s top management to remove him from the command of the reality show, he would have decided to leave the Rio station. In a post on his official Instagram profile, Lua’s father published the headline of the article by columnist Sonia Abrão and tore up the verb.

Tiago Leifert began his text saying that he had initially criticized the journalist’s profile, but as Lo Bianco deleted the comment, he decided to speak on his own social network to stay “always in his reference”: “Before I thought you were simply a bad journalist, now I think you invent on purpose because unfortunately in the current context of the search for clicks, crime pays too much!”, started saying the former presenter of Super Dance of the Famous”.

And he continued: “Everything is so crazy that my denial is able to increase the strength of your lie and make you more famous! nowadays, denying fake news makes you an accomplice to the lie, by honoring it with an answer that you didn’t ask for, nor did you seek me out, murdering once again something basic in journalism: fact checking. but i think in the long run the truth wins, until then i’ll have to get dirty in the mud.”

Continues after advertising

“I’ll be watching you. I don’t want to, but I have no choice now. Fun fact: you say you worked in 200 places… did you leave, like I’m doing, or were you fired? The doubt remains. Oh, and the video where I told you off in February (the one you said I asked you to leave the BBB and stay on Voice only) is here on my feed, okay? Or I renewed until 2025?! I’m confused”, teased Boninho’s friend.

Tiago Leifert ended his text by stating that he wasn’t criticizing the press in general and that his text was just being aimed at the celebrity columnist. Journalist Lo Bianco, in response to the presenter, posted a video on his YouTube channel talking about what happened with Globo’s anchor.

Alessandro Lo Bianco recalled that he had already announced that Tiago Leifert was signaling to the directors of the Marinho station that he would leave Globo since February, as he reported, due to the fact that he did not want to present the next edition of Big Brother Brasil. Lo Bianco highlighted his more than 18 years of career “I never let myself be intimidated by drug dealers, corrupt police, dishonest politicians, I wouldn’t be intimidated by the gang of Boninho now”, said the communicator.

And continued: “You Tiago Leifert, chose to follow Boninho’s advice, chose to be equal, chose to deny the press on the advice of your friend when you knew in February you were lying and lacking the truth (…) time was relentless with you. you were lying when you said back in February that I was doing Fake News with your departure from the BBB”.

“You know very well that Globo offered the renewal for you, you accepted, you took the signed papers and rolled a month until you went back and delivered without a signature when it was confirmed that Mion would stay on Saturdays”. On the criticism of having excluded Tiago Leifert’s comment, Lo Bianco defended himself saying that when he was called Fake News in Tiago Leifert’s profile he cannot defend himself as comments in the presenter’s publications are limited.