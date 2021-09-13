Time turns in RS with cold front ticket

The Monday with extremely unstable weather in Rio Grande do Sul. Lots of clouds in the state and rain in all regions during the day, according to MetSul Meteorologia. The rain locally will sometimes be strong or torrential with high volumes in short periods and risk of flooding. The risk of storms is high and the chance of isolated hail is very high, which in some places can be medium to large with damage. There is also the possibility of localized and damaged winds.

The largest volumes of rain during the second are expected to occur in part of the West, Center, South and East of the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Only on daylight, rain can accumulate 50 mm to 100 mm, with higher marks in some points in these regions. Hail is a major concern because it can fall in many places and medium to large in some.

According to MetSul, moments of improvement may occur in the afternoon, especially in the West and North, with suffocation, but then the rain returns. In general, the temperature varies little, as in the Capital, where the second rainy season will have a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 22°C.

The weather sets in most of the state of Rio Grande do Sul on Wednesday with the entry of a mass of dry, cold air





Lows and highs in this second in RS

Porto Alegre 18°C ​​/ 22°C

18°C / 21°C

Santa Cruz do Sul 18°C ​​/ 22°C

High Cross 18°C ​​/ 25°C

Uruguaiana 19°C / 25°C

Bagé 17°C / 21°C

Rio Grande 17°C / 21°C

Towers 18°C ​​/ 27°C