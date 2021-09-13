Totvs approves share offering with restricted efforts that could raise more than R$ 2 billion

The Board of Directors of Totvs (TOTS3) informed this Monday (13) the approval of a public offering with restricted primary distribution efforts of 39,270,000 shares. The number of shares may be increased by up to 65%, or up to 25,525,500 new shares.

The company informed that the price per share of the offer will be fixed after the completion of the procedure for collecting investment intentions, to be carried out with local institutional investors.

The offer made in Brazil will be coordinated by BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Santander and UBS Brasil.

Totvs intends to use the resources potential acquisitions of companies that can contribute to the execution of the

strategy and construction of a technology ecosystem in three dimensions (Management, Techfin and Business Performance), and any remaining net resources will be used to reinforce capital and to achieve its corporate purpose.

When taking into account the closing value of Totvs shares last Friday (10), of BRL 38.20, the company can raise BRL 1.5 billion, and with the additional shares, the value can go to BRL 2.475 billion.

