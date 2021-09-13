Trump comments on Belfort vs. Holyfield fight and takes advantage to criticize Biden | World

Play/Twitter Donald Trump Pokes Out a Fighting Commentator

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, was invited by the ‘Fife TV’ channel to comment on the boxing event “Triller Fight Club Legends 2”, which took place this Saturday (11), in Florida (USA), bringing together Vitor Belfort , Evander Holyfield, Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz.

The broadcast took place directly from a casino and also featured Brazilian Junior Cigano, former UFC champion, in the comments. After Belfort’s knockout, Trump praised the Brazilian, who was mocked on the Brazilian web due to the age difference between him and Holyfield.

“Vitor, your morale was very high, but now it’s even higher tonight because you beat someone who could be the greatest of all time,” he said.

Trump also spoke about 20 years of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and criticized the decision of his successor and executioner in the presidential race at the end of last year to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

“As a country in the United States, it’s certainly one of the most important days, and we’ve had a really bad week because of some of the decisions that were made that made it even darker than it normally should be,” he said.