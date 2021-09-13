tumble of shares opens up room for up to 100%; see what to expect – Money Times

During the pandemic of Covid-19, the main companies of e-commerce have become the safe haven for many investors. With physical commerce closed, consumers had no option but to make their purchases via the internet. However, 2021 has been a very bitter year for the main companies in the sector: in the year, the roles of Magazine Luiza (MLGU3) accumulate a drop of 31.85%, Americanas SA (AMER3) 47.46% and Via (VIIA3) 44%. What happened?

If we look at the results of the trio in the second quarter, we will see good figures. For example: Magazine Luiza had a 60% increase in total sales. Via posted a 60% growth in gross revenue from merchandise (GMV), an important indicator in the segment. Maybe Americanas delivered weaker results, but a lot due to the comparison with its rivals.

Analyzing the sector itself, August retail numbers released last Friday (10) provide a nice X-ray: sales soared 1.2% compared to June, fourth consecutive high and well above expectations. As a result, the sales volume in the commerce reached a record level in the historical series started in 2000.

If the companies did well and the data in the segment show the economic recovery, what, after all, is weighing on the paper? According to José Falcão Castro, investment analyst at Nu Invest, in an interview with Money Times, the problem is not the micro and the worst moment for the sector is over: the risk is in the economy itself.

“Inflationary pressure and high interest rates: this inhibits consumption. The market is beginning to price the most challenging moment going forward, where companies will have more difficulties in delivering results. The cost of capital goes up, pegged to the interest rate, and company valuations are put down. We also have an unstable political-institutional environment, deteriorating fiscal risks, loss of confidence, polarized elections and a water crisis ahead that will harm the resumption of growth”, he argues.

The variable income head of Vitreous, Marcel Andrade, recalls that unlike other retailers, such as food retailers, Magazine, Americanas and Via sell non-essential products, therefore, disposable in crisis or in moments of loss of purchasing power.

“When we mention companies in the retail sector, we are talking about consumption. And there are some data that hinder a rise in the consumption projection. When we look at high inflation, people lose purchasing power. With interest, the consumer takes less risk. Unemployment remains high, which also affects income”, he explains.

But not only that. According to Rodrigo Moliterno, head of variable income at Veedha Investimentos, the increase in players competing in the market also contributed to the debacle of shares. The question is whether the e-commerce cake here in the country is big enough to accommodate all companies.

“Increased competition with the Free market buying other companies in Brazil to expand their exposure, in addition to Amazon. If on the one hand there was an increase in competition, on the other hand there was the issue of inflation directly impacting the budget of families”, he says.

Pedro Roberto Galdi, analyst at Mirae Asset, notes that these stocks rose the most during the lockdown period. “With the opening of the economy, investors made exchanges looking for shares that were delayed in prices. In addition, high interest rates and inflation are components that harm trade and are getting worse,” he adds.

Worth to buy?

In the face of the most turbulent scenario, is buying these shares an opportunity to have them at a cheaper price? It depends on the investor’s vision. In the short term, the trio may continue to suffer, analysts say. Now, the scenario changes when you think about the long term.

“It’s not a great investment in the short term. There are other companies, other more attractive sectors. Now, in the medium term, without a doubt, they are great investments due to the price. When we look at Lojas Americanas and Via they are very cheap. They would have an upside of at least 60% to be closer to a fair price”, points out Andrade.

In Moliterno’s opinion, these companies made a series of acquisitions related to e-commerce, such as payment and logistics companies, looking to the moment of recovery.

“I believe the recovery will now come in late Q3 to early Q4 due to various year-end dates like Black Friday, Christmas and Children’s Day. You can have a much better quarter. It opens up purchasing opportunities, especially from well-structured companies such as Magazine Luiza and Americanas”, he adds.

Galdi also says he is confident with Via and Magazine Luiza, “who are rapidly expanding their service delivery platforms. Americanas has now incorporated B2W and will have to chase both. We remain optimistic with Via and Magalu”, he signals.

Another point pointed out by José Falcão is the reopening of physical stores, which represent the majority of revenues. “It will give resilience to the results that these companies will employ”, he completes.

Via, Magazine or Americanas?

Among these three companies, the one that stands out is Magazine Luiza, explains Andrade.

“When we looked at Magazine Luiza, it fell less than these others because it is a better prepared company. It has better e-commerce, is more diversified in terms of products, and has been making several acquisitions. Of the three, there is a consensus in the market that Magazine Luiza is the best. But the one with the best upside possibility is Via Varejo”, he argues.

Last Friday, the retailer fell 8.8% after Bloomberg news agency reported that YipitData downgraded estimates for the company’s third-quarter sales growth.

Recently, the Activates Investments reviewed the recommendations of the three companies and the biggest increase was with Via, with an appreciation potential of 107%.

“Through the recent acquisitions of banQi and Celer, the company should expand the services offered, and be able to create an ecosystem around the marketplace sellers, in addition to being able to deliver services and credit to a part of the Brazilian population – still – unbanked” , said analyst Pedro Serra.

See Ativa’s recommendations for the trio:

Company Recommendation Target Price High Potential* Magazine Luiza Purchase BRL 24.40 107% Via Purchase BRL 18.70 65% American Neutral BRL 57.7 44.30%

*under the closing of the 10th of September

In the case of Magazine Luiza, the broker projects an increase of 65%, with purchase recommendation, noting that the retailer continues to deliver strong growth in GMV (Gross Goods) in the latest results, even in the face of the entry of new companies in the market, “which demonstrates the strength of its omni-channel model, with a focus on digitization, service level and categories with the greatest potential for growth and recurrence of purchases”.

O Itaú BBA, which restarted share coverage, reminds other important aspects of Magalu, such as the purchase of the Kabum website, heavy investments in logistics and the fintech market, in addition to entering the gaming world.

The recommendation is for purchase and target price of R$ 24, a potential increase of 39% compared to the last closing.

In the case of Americanas SA, Ativa is more skeptical, even with important initiatives, such as the merger with B2W, which, according to the brokerage, eliminated bureaucracy.

“Although we see value in the business combination and, despite understanding Americanas SA’s aggressive strategy to gain market share in an increasingly competitive market – with the free shipping and fulfillment policy for sellers – we chose to maintain a position cautious in relation to the potential impacts that such strategies could bring to the company’s margins”, he points out.

The recommendation is neutral, with a target price of R$57.7, a potential increase of 44.3%.