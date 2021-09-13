Vaccination for teenagers starts this week in cities in MG – Gerais

See the vaccination schedule in some cities in the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys (photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG)

The immunization campaign against COVID-19 continues this week in Minas Gerais, but it is also reaching teenagers, according to the advance of the Federal Government’s National Immunization Plan.

As of Wednesday (9/15), all municipalities can officially start immunizing young people. But, in some cities in Minas Gerais, the process has already started. In others, the announcements made this weekend point to what should happen from now on.

It is important to emphasize that, as they are minors, adolescents need to be accompanied by a person in charge at the time of vaccination.

The data from the Vaccinometer and confirmations and deaths from COVID-19 were consulted this Sunday (12/9) by State of Minas with state sources.

Flag

Immunization will be scheduled by community health agents for all young people between 12 and 17 years old with chronic diseases to avoid crowding, but the city hall announced that vaccination will take place on Wednesday (9/15), from 8 am to 11 am in the Basic Unit de Sade (UBS) Timorante, located at Rua Benjamin Sousa Rocha, 29, in the Rural Zone, and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the headquarters’ UBS, located at Rua Professora Arlete Campanha, 1.

Bandeira has already immunized 69.28% of the population with the first dose of the vaccine. So far, 28.92% have received the second dose or single dose. The municipality has 478 confirmed cases of coronaviruses since the beginning of the pandemic, with 10 deaths.

Francispolis

Starting this Monday (9/13) the city will vaccinate young people between 12 and 16 years old with chronic diseases, and all those over 17 years old (the first city in MG to announce vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities).

Vaccination takes place from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the city’s Basic Health Unit, located at Avenida Presidente Kennedy, 156. The time was chosen because of the work of the parents of the teenagers, who need to accompany the young people during the immunization.

The city has 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March last year, with 3 deaths. So far, 62.5% of the entire city population that can receive the coronavirus vaccine has been immunized with the first dose. Coverage in the second dose and single dose is at 28.3%.