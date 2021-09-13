Vettel says Italian GP ended after touching Stroll

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash: Red Bull’s car stays over Mercedes’ (Video: F1)

Sebastian Vettel had a frustrating Sunday (12) at Monza. The German, who had not stood out much in the other days of activity, had to settle for 12th place in an Italian GP that was already doomed to failure since the first lap.

Vettel explains that a touchdown on the first lap, with none other than teammate Lance Stroll, ruined everything. The German found himself out of the points zone and, on a day of rare overtaking at Monza, there wasn’t much that could be done.

“Today was not our day,” admitted Vettel. “My race ended on the first lap. I had a good start and managed not to get stuck in the first chicane, but they pulled me out in turn 6 and I lost a lot of positions, also because of the drivers cutting the chicane in turns 4 and 5. The car was damaged too, it was impossible react,” he continued.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Sebastian Vettel suffered from his tires during the qualifying race in Monza (Photo: Beto Issa)

“We made our pit-stop right before the safety car, which was very bad luck. We were hoping to stick to the cars ahead, but we would have to recover a lot of ground. A few cars touched me too, which didn’t help. I had a legal dispute with Robert [Kubica] at the end. I want to congratulate Daniel [Ricciardo] for today’s victory”, he lamented.

This is Vettel’s second straight weekend out of the points zone, following an even worse weekend at Zandvoort. The German follows 12th in the Drivers’ World Championship, with 35 points. The consolation is to see fellow Stroll, even though he finished seventh, unable to go beyond 24 goals.

The race in Monza had Daniel Ricciardo’s victory, which ends a fast that has lasted since 2018. The race had as its highlight the accident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who dropped out.