VIDEO: American Convicted of Injecting Semen into Woman’s Buttock | Unusual World

reproduction Boy was tried and sentenced to 10 years in prison; judge described the case as “absolutely bizarre and disturbing”

Thomas Stemem, 53, received his sentence for injecting semen into a woman using a syringe in February last year. The criminal will remain in prison for the next 10 years for the act, which took place in a market in Churchton, present in the state of Maryland, in the United States. Watch the video of the attack:







Stemem was convicted this week by the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court over the attack. He was also sentenced to another five years on probation for second-degree assault on a 17-year-old girl with whom he also had contact, although she was not injured, according to the American newspaper. The Washington Post.

The ruling came nearly three months after Stemem signed a plea agreement that allows the defendant to plead guilty without admitting that he has committed a crime. The case was described by the judge as “absolutely bizarre and disturbing”.

Buttocks injury

On February 18, 2020, just before 7 pm, Katie had just finished her grocery shopping at Christopher’s Fine Foods and was returning the grocery cart. Just then, Stemem entered the establishment’s automatic door right after the woman. Security camera footage shows the assailant turning to the right and applying the syringe behind Katie, who immediately jumps out.

In an interview with the broadcaster WTTG,

Katie reported that she yelled at Stemem and asked him if he had burned her with a cigarette. She then went to her car and left the place, but the wound started to burn.

Back at home, she noticed a small red spot, which indicated a bruise on her buttocks, and felt a wet spot on her pants. Katie called local police, who retrieved the video from the security circuit. Authorities noted that Stemem had followed two other people, including a 17-year-old girl. He failed to reach them.

According to the Post,

Katie noticed that the area around the wound had grown to about four inches wide and sought treatment at a nearby hospital. Doctors prescribed her a series of preventive medications for 30 days. She didn’t know what the abuser had injected her for about a week.

The police managed to locate the suspect after releasing images from the market’s internal circuit. In his car, agents found a large syringe with an unknown liquid inside. They also found another syringe with the same liquid on the top shelf of her medicine cabinet and nine more empty ones scattered around the house. After laboratory tests, it was found to be semen, compatible with Stemem’s DNA.

The attacker was arrested a week after the attack. At the time, when asked about what he was doing at the establishment, he stated that he was “doing nothing, just standing there”.