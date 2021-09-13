Vini Jr makes headlines in Madrid and is praised by Benzema: “Phenomenon. I talk to him a lot” | spanish football

Benzema had three goals and an assist, but another player made most of the headlines in Spanish newspapers after the 5-2 thrashing of Real Madrid over Celta de Vigo . Vini Jr scored his fourth goal in four games and confirmed his best start to the season at the club. So much so that, after another good performance, even the 9 shirt surrendered to the young Brazilian.

“It’s a phenomenon. It’s really good and I talk to him a lot. I give advice because I know what he’s thinking. He helps us a lot and is a great player,” Benzema told ‘Movistar+’

+ See the Spanish Championship table

+ Vini Jr is voted Real Madrid’s best of August

1 of 4 Benzema gives Vinicius a warm hug, who scored Real Madrid’s comeback goal against Celta de Vigo — Photo: Susana Vera/Reuters Benzema gives Vinicius an affectionate hug, who scored Real Madrid’s comeback goal against Celta de Vigo — Photo: Susana Vera/Reuters

Vini started for the second time in four rounds of the Espanyol and earns the confidence of Carlo Ancelotti. The Real Madrid coach also made a point of praising the Brazilian striker, who is 21 years old.

– He is playing very well, with quality, he is effective. It has a very high level. He is a player with an impressive quality, this part of the season he is doing very well, showing his quality. That’s clear. It has to continue, nothing more. He is confident and in front of the goal behaves very coldly – analyzed the Italian.

With his four goals so far, Vini is just two away from equaling his best record in a year for Real Madrid. The Brazilian has now started his fourth season at the club and, in the three previous ones, the six goals of 2020/21 were the maximum he has achieved in a single year.

after suffering with criticism and questions from the Spanish press in recent years, Vini has now made headlines in major sports dailies with rave reviews. Check out the repercussion of the Brazilian’s performance:

“El País” says that “Bernabeu embraces Vinicius”, in reference to the commemoration of Vini Jr, who went to the fans

2 of 4 “El País” says that “Bernabeu embraces Vinicius”, in reference to the commemoration of Vini Jr, who went to the crowd — Photo: Reproduction/El País “El País” says that “Bernabeu embraces Vinicius”, in reference to the commemoration of Vini Jr, who went to the crowd — Photo: Reproduction/El País

“Marca” writes that Vinicius is putting on an “animal face” in the sense that he is being increasingly aggressive and insinuating for Real Madrid

3 of 4 “Marca” writes that Vinicius is putting on an “animal face” in the sense that he is being increasingly aggressive and insinuating for Real Madrid — Photo: Reproduction/Marca “Marca” writes that Vinicius is putting on an “animal face” in the sense that he is being increasingly aggressive and insinuating for Real Madrid — Photo: Reproduction/Marca

Diario “As” praises Vinicius Junior and says he “sent a message to Mbappé”, who was close to being signed by Real Madrid and probably to put the Brazilian on the bench.

4 of 4 Diario “As” praises Vinicius Junior and says he “sent a message to Mbappé” — Photo: Reproduction/As Diario “As” praises Vinicius Junior and says he “sent a message to Mbappé” — Photo: Reproduction/As

In addition to the goal, whose celebration was in the midst of fans at the Santiago Bernabéu, Vinicius also suffered the penalty that led to the fifth goal and had his name shouted in the stands of the stadium, which had not hosted Real Madrid games for 560 days.