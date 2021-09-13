Vinicius Jr.’s performance for Real Madrid is praised by newspapers: ‘Imperador do Bernabéu’

Real Madrid defeated Celta de Vigo by 5×2, this Sunday afternoon (12), at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match valid for the 4th round of La Liga. In addition to striker Benzema’s three goals, the highlight was the great performance of Brazilian Vini Jr.

On social networks, Madrid fans went crazy with the departure of the 21-year-old. The performance was so highlighted that the international newspapers did not skimp on praise. Tomás Roncero, editor-in-chief of the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, called Vini Jr. the “Emperor of the Bernabéu” with some “Maradonian moves”. The Spaniard ‘Marca’ also highlighted a possible nomination for the ‘Bola da Ouro’ award, by FIFA.

Check out some repercussions: