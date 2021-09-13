Vinicius Jr.’s performance for Real Madrid is praised by newspapers: ‘Imperador do Bernabéu’

Real Madrid defeated Celta de Vigo by 5×2, this Sunday afternoon (12), at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match valid for the 4th round of La Liga. In addition to striker Benzema’s three goals, the highlight was the great performance of Brazilian Vini Jr.
On social networks, Madrid fans went crazy with the departure of the 21-year-old. The performance was so highlighted that the international newspapers did not skimp on praise. Tomás Roncero, editor-in-chief of the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, called Vini Jr. the “Emperor of the Bernabéu” with some “Maradonian moves”. The Spaniard ‘Marca’ also highlighted a possible nomination for the ‘Bola da Ouro’ award, by FIFA.
Check out some repercussions:
- AS (Spain): “Vinicius, Emperor of the Bernabéu. Madrid’s magical night in the long-awaited return to the Bernabéu. Vinicius signed an unforgettable show with some Maradonian moves and a quality goal only for the chosen ones.”
- BRAND (Spain): “This Vinícius goes to the ‘Golden Ball’ if he keeps that line of play; overflows, scores goals, buys cards for the opposing defense and causes penalties. A talented, indisputable in this Madrid. And proof that the Brazilian is experiencing a sweet moment in his career was the unthinkable leap (the only thing out of place in his attitude) to the stands to celebrate the third goal. In short, it’s very difficult to play better football.”
- DEPORTIVE WORLD (Spain): “Ancelotti’s team sought the goal with Vinicius as a standard because, at the moment, Real Madrid is Vinicius.”
- SPORT (Spain): “The Brazilian was one of the best players in Real Madrid’s victory over Celta de Vigo, managing, in addition to unbalancing as he always did, see the goal relatively easily. Vini looks fresh and is a real dagger when he faces in the hand sector attack left”.