VMA 2021: Anitta becomes first Brazilian to perform; see winners

The singer Anitta became the first Brazilian artist to perform at the Video Music Awards, the VMA, one of the main global music awards promoted annually by the American MTV.

The artist presented “Girl From Rio”, the title song of Anitta’s fifth studio album. The track starts from a sample of the classic “Girl from Ipanema” in remix with the American rapper DaBaby.

Anitta posted a sequence of photos on social media to commemorate the event.

“Step on the VMAs as the first Brazilian artist in history feels something like that,” he wrote.

Rapper Lil Nas X, singer Olivia Rodrigo and k-pop group BTS are among the top winners of the night.

Montero Lamar Hill, Lil Nas X, won the main award for Video of the Year for the super-produced and theatrical video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which he also won in the category of Best Direction — the artist is also the director of the clip, alongside Tanu Muino. The production also took the Visual Effects award.

A total success in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo won Music of the Year, with a “drivers license”; Best New Artist and Best “Push Performance”.

BTS was chosen the Group of the Year. Below are all the nominees, with the winners in bold.

Card B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”