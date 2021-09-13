VMA 2021: It’s the mistress! Anitta debuts at the awards with PERFECT performance of the anthem “Girl from Rio”; come watch!

There’s no way, Anitta is more POWERFUL than ever! The Brazilian performed for the first time at the Video Music Awards — traditional MTV music awards — this Sunday (12), and did not disappoint. She gave a real show with the hit “Girl from Rio“! The talent is so much that the funkeira is the first Brazilian to perform at the event. Are we well represented, yes or of course?

Full of swings, the malandra and her dancers took a lot of dancing to the stage, in a presentation that took place during one of the award breaks. In the background, images of the main sights of the Marvelous City still appeared. We love it! As the song itself says, “you will fall in love with the girl from Rio”… Watch:

Our Anira has been increasingly consolidating her international career and her exceptional work earned her, in April this year, the award for “Best Female Artist” at the Latin American Music Awards 2021. In addition to her musical talent, the artist has taken the culture of Brazil to the world and impressed the “gringos” wherever he goes. Even the release of the single “Girl From Rio”, the track that also gives the name to her next album, placed the Brazilian in the “Top 50” of North American radio stations.

In an American morning appearance, “The Today Show,” when asked about the inspiration behind the song, the star revealed the purpose of the lyrics. “I like to embrace female empowerment. Even in the video, I like to bring different kinds of beauty”, commented. “I think it’s important for women to feel that they have people representing all kinds of women, kinds of beauty, kinds of power. I love that. I think all women are special and should love themselves”, completed.

Watch the official video for “Girl from Rio”: