VMA 2021: Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor break the stick on the red carpet, and reason for the fight is revealed; watch

WL! Hollywood awards aren’t just about glamor and performances… This Sunday (12), Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost got punched in the “VMA 2021”. The two fell out even on the red carpet, when a groupie moment of the MMA fighter would have gone downhill, generating such bullshit.

In the images caught by the paparazzi and people present, it is possible to see McGregor being restrained by the security guards, who had to separate the disagreement. A source reported to Page Six, the UFC star allegedly threw his drink at the singer. “Everyone was screaming”, said an informant. “[McGregor] was ready to fire punches. The security guards were having a hard time holding him down”, narrated the insider.

According to TMZ, sources close to Conor revealed that he wanted to say “hi” to Machine Gun Kelly. The fighter would have reached out and walked towards the artist. However, MGK would have said something to his security guards, who would have removed the athlete. McGregor, who did not hear what was said, would have been surprised by the situation and how he was handled.

So, Conor would have asked the star for a photo, but would have received a “no” answer. Somehow, this would have escalated to Gun Kelly’s shoves, prompting McGregor to toss his drink towards the blonde. The fight videos show how the conflict caused widespread confusion on the red carpet, with the right to push and shove and a lot of shouting. Watch below:

Not machine gun kelly and connor fighting in the #but chile pic.twitter.com/FegsBvfRVV — 𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖎𝖘𝖔𝖓𝕽𝖎𝖆𝖍 (@MadisonRiah) September 12, 2021

In another record, it is possible to see the moment when the atmosphere heats up, when Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, Megan Fox, are taken to another corner of the Barclays Center. The two appear very worried and uncomfortable with the situation. Check it out below:

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGrevor brawl on the red carpet at #VMAs pic.twitter.com/H5UxQTVUQO — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) September 13, 2021

In addition to the sources’ reports, it is still unclear what happened. Wanted by Page Six, Conor McGregor’s representatives denied that a fight had taken place, despite the records. “Conor only fights with fighters”, they told the website. The Machine Gun Kelly team, in turn, has not commented so far.

The musician, however, was asked about the case while still on the red carpet. But that was even for the reporter! The journalist from Variety magazine wanted to know what had happened. However, MGK lost his patience, slapped the microphone and left the room with Megan. Keyed up! Look that: