VMA 2021: Media lists the best and worst performances

O VMA 2021 happened last Sunday (13) and the repercussion continues for the next few hours. What is never lacking are the worst and best lists. That’s what Billboard and The New York Post did, both reputable sites. For the editors of these publications, who did well? And who didn’t do so well?

VMA’s Best and Worst by Billboard

Check the ranking:

16. Shawn Mendes feat. Tainy, “Summer of Love”

15. twenty one pilots, “Saturday”

14. Machine Gun Kelly feat. Travis Barker, “papercuts”

13. Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

12. Alicia Keys feat. Swae Lee, “LALA” and “Empire State of Mind”

11. Ozuna, “La Funka”

10. The Kid LAROI feat. Justin Bieber, “Stay” and “Ghost”

9. Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”

8. Kacey Musgraves, “star-crossed”

7. Doja Cat, “Been Like This” and “You Right”

6. Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

5. Busta Rhymes, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” / “Ante Up” / “Scenario” / “Touch It” / “Look At Me Now” / “Pass The Courvoisier”

4. Foo Fighters, “Learn to Fly” / “Shame Shame” / “Everlong”

3. Normani, “Wild Side”

2. Chlöe, “Have Mercy”

1. Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The best performance was with the Lil Nas X and they justified: “Even though the 22-year-old hitmaker already has number one hits, Lil Nas X continues to go the extra mile on how to deliver award-winning performance. It was no surprise that his name was on the envelope as the winner of the video of the year award“.

Unfortunately, Shawn Mendes did not receive the same praise, being elected the worst of the night: “After Mendes’ girlfriend Cabello sweetly introduced him as “my guy,” the pop superstar sang to every other girl in the audience. The performance didn’t melt any heart and only got some beat with Tainy’s bouncy production“.

VMA’s Best and Worst by The New York Post

The best: Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey, Foo Fighters and Alicia Keys.

The worst: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes; Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran.

As you’ve noticed, The New York Post has agreed with Billboard that the Lil Nas X was the best and that Shawn Mendes didn’t do that well…

They didn’t spare compliments on Lil Nas X: “A few days before finally releasing her debut album ‘Montero’ on Friday, Lil Nas X showed why her performances are always must-sees. Taking a band theme for ‘Industry Baby’ with Jack Harlow – with tones of ‘Run the World (Girls)’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ – the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper followed perfectly on his homoerotic hit ‘Montero (Call) Me By Your Name)’, proving once again that he praises his material when he takes the stage“.

About Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, they explained: “Just two years ago, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes looked ready for a make-out session complete with their hit ‘Señorita’ at the VMA. Set to perform separately on Sunday night, neither managed to generate any real heat – although it was a cute move for her to introduce him after she finished performing ‘Don’t Go Yet’. Still, it was almost a double meh“.