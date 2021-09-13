VMA 2021: photos show fighter Conor McGregor beside himself on the red carpet

MTV cast the MMA fighter Conor McGregor to present one of the categories of VMA 2021, this Sunday (12/9), at Barclays Center, in New York. But what happened was an embarrassment already on the red carpet. Photos released by the Getty Images agency show Conor McGregor beside himself upon arrival at the event.

In the images, it is contained by security guards. Conor McGregor appears quite nervous. Furious, actually. For now, there is no information on what made him this way. But there are other images that show the rapper Machine Gun Kelly involved in the confusion. Check out:

See photos with Machine Gun Kelly:

VMA 2021

With advanced vaccination in the United States, the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 is happening in the usual format with the presence of an audience, in the Barclays Center, large arena located in Brooklyn, New York.

In this same place, the VMA 2020 was also planned to take place, but to avoid crowding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers chose to make an edition without the physical presence of fans, with presentations in studios spread across several locations in the city and few artists present to receive the awards.

Artists involved in VMA 2021

Doja Cat, was chosen to host the VMA 2021 and the artists invited to present the categories throughout the ceremony were: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Aj Mclean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor Mcgregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora , Simone Biles and Travis Barker.

This year’s list of performances includes Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, twenty one pilots, Chloe, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Kacey Musgraves, Jack Harlow, Tainy, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna and Alicia Keys and Swae Lee. The singer Lord was announced, but canceled its participation.