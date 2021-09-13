VMA 2021: See photos of artists on the red carpet

After an unusual issue due to the pandemic, the MTV VMA is back to its usual format! The event takes place this Sunday, 12, at Barclays Center, in New York and has some of the main celebrities in music.

Before the main ceremony, the pre-show on the red carpet was presented by In this Diab, Jamila Mustafa and tinashe and featured musical performances from Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G.

Anitta

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

doja cat

Norman

tinashe

Jack Harlow

Kacey Musgraves

The Kid LAROI

Madison Beer

Kim Petras

AJ McLean

Paris Hilton

Cyndi Lauper

Avril Lavigne

Chloe x Halle

With advanced vaccination in the United States, the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 is happening in the usual format with the presence of an audience, in the Barclays Center, large arena located in Brooklyn, New York.

In this same place, the VMA 2020 was also planned to take place, but to avoid crowding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers chose to make an edition without the physical presence of fans, with presentations in studios spread across several locations in the city and few artists present to receive the awards.

Artists involved in VMA 2021

Doja Cat, was chosen to host the VMA 2021 and the artists invited to present the categories throughout the ceremony were: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Aj Mclean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor Mcgregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora , Simone Biles and Travis Barker.

This year’s list of performances includes Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, twenty one pilots, Chloe, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Kacey Musgraves, Jack Harlow, Tainy, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna and Alicia Keys and Swae Lee. The singer Lord was announced, but canceled its participation.