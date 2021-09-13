Walber reveals a child’s dream by signing with Vasco: “I didn’t think twice” | Vasco

After announcing the hiring of defender Walber, second reinforcement of Vasco in the season, the club promoted this Monday afternoon a press conference for the presentation of the player at CT Moacyr Barbosa, in Cidade de Deus. Early on, the player recognized the difficulty of playing in Serie B, but preached confidence in the Rio team.

– We know that Serie B is a very difficult Championship, but we know the greatness of Vasco too, Serie B is more physical strength, will, this cannot be lacking in the team. We know the quality of our group, we have the new coach, we have to know how to play Serie B.

1 of 4 Defender Walber in Vasco’s shirt – official presentation — Photo: VascoTV Defender Walber in Vasco’s shirt – official presentation — Photo: VascoTV

Walber also evaluated the arrival of Fernando Diniz at Vasco. The defender didn’t hide the desire to work with the new coach and even showed some of his game characteristics.

– Diniz’s style of play is a style he composed at Athletico, he likes to be with the ball. In modern football, we have to know how to have the ball on our feet, we will train daily with Diniz. I always wanted to work with him, he likes to have the ball. I like being on the ball, breaking the line, playing one-on-one.

2 of 4 Walber and Alexandre Bird — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/ Vasco Walber and Alexandre Bird — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/ Vasco

Since the beginning of negotiations with Vasco, Walber expressed his desire to wear the club’s shirt. The player sees going to São Januário as an opportunity and a leap forward in his career, as he revealed to have fulfilled a childhood dream.

– For me it’s a challenge, when I received Vasco’s proposal I didn’t think twice, I always wanted to play for Vasco, it’s a child’s dream. In the dispute for position, the teacher will choose whoever is better on the team.

3 of 4 Walber wearing Vasco’s shirt — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Walber wearing Vasco’s shirt — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Walber will reinforce the team on loan, agreed with Athletico-PR, until December 30th. At the age of 24, the athlete was in Cuiabá and was a reserve on the team led by Jorginho. The hiring of the player was a request from former coach Lisca, who had already been interested in working with the defender since he commanded América-MG.