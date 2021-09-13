Wanessa Camargo, Vitor Kley and Thiago Arancam debut at ‘Show dos Famosos’ | Show of the Famous

To evaluate performances, cute and Preta Gil in the fixed jury of the program. As a guest judge, Angelica completed the bench.

Last week, Fiuk was Amy Winehouse, Gloria Groove performed Xanddy, of Samba harmony, and Margareth Menezes honored Little Beija-Flor.

🎤 Check out the details of what happened at the Famous Show!

2 of 4 Vitor Kley plays Pitty at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Vitor Kley plays Pitty at the ‘Show of the Famous’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

“This is awesome! Pitty is awesome. I had never sung about a woman! First time, very difficult”, said Vitor.

“I’m very impressed because I got on a trip that was Pitty here. His voice is very different, meaning he did amazing vocal work. And the hand, the gestures, the little dance with the back hand, very similar”, observed Angelica.

🏅 See Vitor’s notes:

Black Gil: 10

Angelica: 10

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.8

Victor Kley honors Pitty

THIAGO ARANCAM AS DANIEL

3 of 4 Thiago Arancam plays Daniel on the ‘Show dos Famosos’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay Thiago Arancam plays Daniel on the ‘Show dos Famosos’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay

“It’s not easy to play Daniel, his romanticism, his charm, he’s the prince of the sertanejo. I tend to sing it out and he uses another trick. It was a great challenge”, reported Thiago.

“You had the voice job of trying to balance, but I needed to see one thing Daniel has: he’s smiling all the time. You were worried about bringing everything and you forgot the smile he has. It was cool, you danced”, said Boninho.

🏅 See Thiago’s notes:

Black Gil: 10

Angelica: 10

Nice: 9.8

Audience: 9.7

Thiago Arancam honors Daniel

WANESSA CAMARGO AS CELINE DION

4 of 4 Wanessa Camargo plays Celine Dion at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Wanessa Camargo plays Celine Dion at the ‘Show dos Famosos’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

“There were a couple of times that I forgot. She has a more elegant posture. As it is a difficult song vocally, you have to think about her face, her movements, tuning and her timbre”, explained Wanessa.

“I was taken by your number, you played Celine. The way of singing, embodied in the gestures. It took us here. You are a complete artist. I’m dying to see everything you’re up to”, praised Preta.

🏅 See Wanessa’s notes:

Black Gil: 10

Angelica: 10

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.9

Wanessa Camargo honors Celine Dion

1st Wanessa Camargo 39.8

2nd Victor Kley 39.7

3rd Thiago Arancam 39.5

Vitor Kley, Thiago Arancam and Wanessa Camargo receive notes from the virtual audience