Want to live longer? Start by taking 7,000 steps a day

Walking is good for your health and we all know that. But exactly how many steps do we need to take to keep the body up to date? Researchers at the University of Massachusetts, in the United States, decided to take this question to heart and arrived at an answer.

According to the study published in the scientific journal Jama Network, it is necessary to take 7,000 steps every day to reduce the risk of mortality by levels ranging from 50% to 70%.

And then you might think: I can’t count every step of my day to know if I’m following this calculation. Well, let’s make it easy: the number suggested by experts is about 4 km to 5 km. It is worth noting that this distance will change according to the person’s height. After all, those with longer legs go farther in one step.

Did you find a lot to walk in one day? The good news is that, according to the researchers, the movement made indoors or on a walk to the market, for example, already counts as an ally for your health.

People who take 7,000 steps a day can live longer. Image: Shutterstock / siam.pukkato

How did researchers arrive at calculating the 7,000 steps?

The study followed 2,110 volunteers aged between 38 and 50 years to understand how walking could influence cases of premature death.

Participants were divided into three groups: the first took less than 7,000 steps a day. The second, in turn, fulfilled the goal. The last one, surpassed 10 thousand daily steps.

The conclusions came out just 10 years after the start of the research, between 2020 and 2021. People who took 7,000 steps a day had 50% to 70% less risk of premature death, compared to those who did not reach that mark.

And a curious detail: those who walked beyond the goal, surpassing the 10,000 steps, had no less risk of death compared to volunteers who were only in the 7,000.

Here’s a tip: regularity of exercise can be more important than intensity for a person to live longer and healthier.

