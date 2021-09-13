“We have Gabriel, who is the boring one, he is the boring one”

Mengão entered the lawn of Allainz Parque, this Sunday (12), well depleted, not to mention the removal of Arrascaeta, due to injury, there were eight names that Renato Gaúcho could not count on. However, he sent out a respectful score for the owners of the house. With a goal by Pedro and two by Michael, they ended the match with a 3-1 victory, in a comeback, as Palmeiras opened the scoring. After the match, Renato, coach of Mais Querido, made notes about the duel against the São Paulo team.

“Congratulations to the group. We had some days without games, but, on the other hand, many players in the national team, others in the medical department. This made the work very difficult. I always tell the group to train and train hard, because we have three competitions and there is space for everyone. The group gave the answer today against a great opponent”, declared Renato Gaúcho.

Afterwards, the coach did not fail to emphasize the turnaround and aimed at the Brazilian three-time championship: “We achieved a very good comeback. Now, we continue to do our work. We are on the trail of those in front of us, because our objective is also to fight for the Brazilian title”, he added.

Now, Mais Querido has 34 points in Brasileirão, in third place in the table, just one point behind Palmeiras. Atlético Mineiro is in the lead, with 42 points, but Mengão has a trump card in the standings, which they can take advantage of. The club from Minas Gerais and the rival defeated this Sunday have two more rounds played, in relation to Fla.

In his first press conference after hiring David Luiz, Renato insisted on throwing light on the big deal made by Rubro-Negro, but made a note that gives morale to the defenders in his group: “I think every team is a great player. space in our group, the stronger it is, the more chance it will have to conquer. Of course he is important, an international player, Brazilian national team level. I don’t need to throw confetti, it’s above average. I would like to point out that our defenders are playing very well, they have gone up a lot in production. It’s no use having a team, you have to have a group. With the arrival of David Luiz, it is one more to join, our group is strong”.

The good phase of Michael came into the agenda, after all, in addition to the remarkable advance of the 19 shirt’s football, the player scored twice in the important victory over Palmeiras. In his good-natured way, Renato joked with the attacker:

“I think that, in addition to working on the tactical part, I really enjoy talking to the players, I try to polish them, correct them, I try to give morale to what they do right. I try to talk, I take them to the video room, I show them what’s right, what’s wrong. I’m happy, he’s a player I support a lot, I had already asked for him at Grêmio and now I’ve found him here at Flamengo. He has helped us a lot, he has scored goals. We have Gabriel, who is the “borer”, and he is our “borer”. And it’s the “nuisance” that has helped a lot”, concluded the coach.

