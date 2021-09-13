Week starts with four open competitions and salaries reach R$ 28 thousand in MS · Jornal Midiamax

The year is not over yet and contestants can be excited, as there are still opportunities ahead. In Mato Grosso do Sul, there are four open competitions and selection processes, with salaries of up to R$ 28 thousand.

The highlight of the week is the contest of DPE-MS (Public Defender of Mato Grosso do Sul), which opened registrations this week and has the highest salary. Check details about the notices:

Federal Savings Bank

Caixa Econômica Federal opened a public tender with 1,100 vacancies across the country. The competition is for the position of banking technician and exclusively for PwD (People with Disabilities). The salary is R$3,000 and there are 15 vacancies in Mato Grosso do Sul.

To participate, the candidate must have completed high school. The functions for the position include providing services to the public, conducting business, marketing services, identifying customers, performing administrative activities and banking operations, preparing documents and correspondence.

The salary is R$3,000 for a 30-hour week. In addition to the salary, the employee has profit sharing, health plan, supplementary pension plan, meal/food allowance, transportation voucher, daycare allowance, possibility of professional advancement, access to training and development actions. According to the notice, 20% of the vacancies will be for black and brown people with disabilities.

The candidate classified in the contest will be sorted by position, poles/macropoles/UF, according to their choice at the time of registration. The tests will be in Campo Grande and Dourados. Applications are open and continue until the 27th of September, in the website. The registration fee is R$30.

Check out the notice here.

DPE-MS

The DPE-MS (Public Defender of Mato Grosso do Sul) opens, this Monday (13), the entries in public competition with seven immediate vacancies for public defender. The starting salary is R$28,884.20.

Of the total opportunities, five are for broad competition and two for black shareholders. There will also be the formation of a reserve register. Those approved may be called during the entire period of validity of the competition, depending on the need and available budget. The public defender career has the following requirements: Bachelor of Laws and three years of legal practice.

Entries must be made by November 18, at Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) website. The first step is to fill out the form with all the requested information and then pay the fee, in the amount of R$250, by November 19th. Will be entitled to exemption from the fee: unemployed and needy, who made blood donation, bone marrow donation, summoned and appointed by the Electoral Court to participate in the election.

To request an exemption, it will be necessary to complete a specific application by September 24, via the FGV portal. In addition to sending documentation proving the conditions. The organizing board will analyze the documents and publish the result of requests for exemption on its website.

Check the notice here, starting on page 174.

CAU-MS

The CAU-MS (Council of Architecture and Urbanism of Mato Grosso do Sul) continues with open enrollments in a public competition to fill vacancies and create a reserve register. The vacancies are for medium and higher education, with salaries that reach R$ 6,600.

Opportunities are for architect and urban planner, lawyer, communication analyst, accountant and technical support professional. Salaries range from R$1,814.72 to R$6,600. Of the benefits currently in effect, there are available, for example, food stamps of R$410 per month and transportation vouchers.

Entries must be made from the site until the 19th of September. The fee will be R$90 for higher education jobs; and R$73 for mid-level jobs. The tests will be applied on the probable date of October 17th.

Check the notice.

Caracol City Hall

The Municipality of Caracol, 384 kilometers from Campo Grande, opened a selection process for hiring six school transport drivers. The workers will work in the rural area and the salary is R$969.65.

According to the notice, the candidate must be at least 21 years old and have completed elementary school. The applicant must have a CNH (National Driver’s License) in category D. The professional will work 40 hours a week.

Enrollments are open and continue until September 14, in the Human Resources sector of the City Hall, at Avenida Libindo Ferreira Leite, nº 251, Centro. Applications can be made from 7:00 am to 11:00 am and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Check the notice at Official Gazette of MS Municipalities, starting on page 110.