what to expect from the stock market and exchange rate on this Monday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After closing on Friday with a drop of 0.93%, at 114,286 points, it opened up 1.13% close to 9:24 am this Monday (13), while the dollar fell 0, 61% to BRL 5.2137.

In the US, 100 futures rose 0.60%, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.61% each. The , the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, operated at a high of 1.30% in the American pre-market.

Brazil recorded this Sunday 293 new deaths by Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 586,851, informed the Ministry of Health. advancing to 20,999,779, it added the folder.

Political risk in Brazil is driving away international investors, who fear greater volatility if conflicts persist until next year’s elections. Economist Persio Arida, one of the main creators of the Plano Real and former president of the BC, told Valor Econômico that the country is a “pariah” in the eyes of the international market.

Arida points out that despite the retreat in President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech last week, with his pacifying letter, the combative posture will be resumed. In addition, the liberal agenda promised in the last election has not advanced, which, together with setbacks in rights and environmental damage, create an unfavorable scenario for the government.

Funds are reducing their exposure to the Brazilian market, which helps explain the drop in the Ibovespa to below 115 thousand points. The trend is also for individuals to look for more conservative and safer investments, told Valor Econômico, Marcio Fontes, manager of ASA Hedge, at ASA Investments, who has zeroed the entire fund’s position on the Brazilian stock exchange in recent weeks.

News of the day

Voluntary Deposits – As of Monday, 13, the Central Bank will start accepting voluntary deposits with interest for monetary policy purposes.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Ambassador Carlos França, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic; Meeting with Milton Ribeiro, Minister of State for Education; Launch Ceremony of the Habite Seguro Program.

Paulo Guedes – Participates in the Opening Panel at the Solemnity of Adhesion to the National Pact for Early Childhood; Public Hearing at the Federal Senate’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense on the topic “MERCOSUR: Common External Tariff and Potential for Expansion of the bloc”; Meeting with the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal; Meeting with the head of the Special Advisory Office for Institutional Relations, Esteves Colnago; Meeting with the Chief Minister of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic, Ciro Nogueira.

Campos Neto – Meeting of the Economic Consultative Committee (ECC), promoted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Meeting with representatives of Banco Inter (SA:) to present, by the audience, their macroeconomic scenario; Meeting with representatives of JP Morgan for presentation, by the audience, of its macroeconomic scenario; Meeting with the President of the Central Bank of Uruguay, Diego Labat.

corporate news

Via (SA:) – Via’s board of directors approved the issuance of R$1 billion in debentures, with terms of three, five and seven years. The funds, according to the retailer, will be used to lengthen the company’s debt profile and to reinforce cash within the scope of the ordinary management of the company’s business.

B3 (SA:) – B3 registered an average daily financial volume of R$ 34.031 billion in August, an increase of 8.4% compared to the same month last year. In relation to July this year, there was an increase of 17.3%. The largest volumes came from the stock market, with R$ 32.994 billion in the daily average, an annual increase of 7.8%, and a monthly increase of 17.7%.

Movida (SA:) and Suzano (SA:) – Movida and Suzano inaugurate the second busiest window of debt bond issues in the foreign market with funding related to the sustainability theme. The two companies raised $300 million and $500 million, respectively.

Xp (NASDAQ:) and BTG Pactual (SA:) – With the approval of the law that allows the creation of a club-company, XP and BTG Pactual are looking for partners in soccer teams, according to Valor Econômico.

CSN (SA:) – CSN Cimentos is resuming its plans to go public on the stock exchange, after buying Holcim’s cement and concrete assets in Brazil for the equivalent of US$ 1.02 billion, according to Valor Econômico. The company suspended its plans in July due to market conditions.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Following the project to privatize Eletrobras, the government created the Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBpar). The new state-owned company was designed as a holding model and will have the objective of holding the share capital and marketing of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, being the majority shareholder in Eletronuclear, managing the contracts of the Global Reversion Reserve (RGR) signed until 2016, in addition to of some government programs.

Totvs (SA:) – Totvs will make a follow-on follow-on share offering of initially 39,270,000 shares. The amount can be increased by up to 65%, or 25,525,500 new shares, in an additional lot. The procedure for collecting investment intentions (bookbuilding) starts today, the 13th, and ends on the 21st, when the price per share in the offer will be defined.

Gerdau (SA:) – The Gerdau Group estimated a positive effect of approximately R$1.5 billion on the results of the company, the holding company and a subsidiary in the third quarter, related to the process for reimbursement of the loss incurred with the so-called compulsory loan involving Eletrobras