What was Tiago Leifert’s salary? After 15 years, journalist resigns from Globo

One news that took everyone by surprise last week was the departure of TV Globo presenter and journalist Tiago Leifert. Tiago had one of the highest salaries on the network and decided to go out to find new projects. Know how much the presenter earns.

Tiago stayed at Globo for 15 years and with his talent and professionalism, he grew and earned an excellent salary. Leifert receives a salary of R$450 thousand at the Rio station, value revealed in the program A Tarde é Sua, on RedeTV.

The presenter decided not to renew his partnership with the company, but leaves the doors open for future partnerships: “The idea of ​​quitting came in the middle of last year and I’ve been talking calmly with Globo ever since, waiting for the ideal moment”, said Leifert in note.

Last Friday, 10th, he participated in Mais Você, a program by Ana Maria Braga and explained that he wants to learn new things and have more time with his family.

“There’s so much I want to learn, there’s so much going on out there. I want to go back to studying. I said: it’s now. This choice I had to make, leave or stay for another four years”, he said.

Last job

The presenter will not leave the station immediately. His last work at the house will be the tenth season of “The Voice Brasil” which goes off the air on December 23rd.

The super salaries of TV presenters

Luciano started on TV in 1995 in the program “Circulando” on TV Gazeta. In the following year, he went to Band to present “Program H”, where he stayed for three years. In 2000 he went to Globo where he is still today and is one of the biggest names in the network. Luciano’s salary is around R$1.8 million per month.

Ratinho debuted on TV in 1991, presenting the “Programa do Ratinho” on CNT. After that, Ratinho went to RecordTV until he was called by Silvio Santos to go to SBT in 1998, where he currently remains. As a presenter, his income is around R$ 2 million per month.

The journalist and presenter José Luiz Datena, currently receives R$600 thousand, the biggest salary of the Band.

