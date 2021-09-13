WhatsApp tests function to transcribe voice messages automatically | Social networks

WhatsApp is testing a new function that will automatically transcribe the content of voice messages. The function, which should arrive in the beta version of the messenger for iPhone (iOS), does not have a scheduled release date yet and may undergo some changes. The information was released last Friday (10) by the specialized website WABetaInfo, known for disclosing first-hand releases and hitting predictions about messenger.

The new feature will only be available to iPhone (iOS) users at first. According to WABetaInfo, this is because the function must use a voice recognition technology provided by Apple — that is, the audio will not be processed by WhatsApp or Facebook servers.

The function must be optional, and whoever chooses the feature must grant a new permission to the iPhone (iOS), agreeing that the data for transcription be sent to Apple. According to the company, the information will only be used to process the request and improve transcription services, and cannot be used to identify users.

According to the screenshots released by the specialized website, the resource will be added to a separate section in the application, where it will be possible to access the audio and transcription of voice messages. The function must transcribe the speech in a kind of timeline, and the user can check what was said in every second of the audio.

WABetaInfo indicates that the transcribed messages will be saved in the WhatsApp database, so it will not be necessary to transcribe the same message more than once, as the transcription will be saved in the application to check it whenever you want.