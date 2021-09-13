WhatsApp will stop working on cell phones from November

From November 1st, WhatsApp will restrict access to the instant messaging application. The change will impact app users who own Android phones with an outdated version. Thus, any cell phone with system 4.0.4 and older versions will no longer be able to use the application.

Cell phones no longer have access to WhatsApp

From November 1st, WhatsApp will be compatible with the following systems:

Android 4.1 and newer

iOS 10 and newer

Some models with KaiOS 2.5.1

Therefore, all cell phones with a version older than those mentioned above will not have access to WhatsApp. Check out some of the mobile devices that will no longer run the instant messaging app.

apple – iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6s Plus

Samsung – Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

LG – LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

ZTE – ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

Huawey – Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

Sony – Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

other devices – Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

How to know the Android version

If your cell phone has not been mentioned, but you want to see the version of your Android system, you can find out the operating system version by accessing the settings option, see:

iPhone

access the menu Settings; Select option General; click in About;

Samsung