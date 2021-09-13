When will Willian be able to play for Corinthians? Anvisa explains

Willian was prevented from taking the field by Corinthians in Goiânia for not having fulfilled the quarantine period after arriving in Brazil on September 1st.

Last Saturday, club and player were surprised by the decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which even asked authorities to go to the hotel where the Alvinegra delegation was staying to summon Willian and prevent him from playing against Atlético-GO , by Brasileirão.

After that, the big question that arose about the case concerns when Willian will be released to attend CT Joaquim Grava and participate in the games.

Official notes issued by Anvisa and Corinthians did not clarify the doubt. At the club, by the way, the allegation is that those responsible for the decision were unable to explain how the procedure would take place from then on.

Gazeta Esportiva got in touch with Anvisa, by e-mail, looking for an official answer, and asked how many days the player will have to be isolated, counting from last Saturday.

The agency’s press office informed that: “The start date of the 14-day quarantine is the signing of the sanitary control agreement, which took place at Guarulhos Airport.”

So, in theory, Willian will be able to resume his normal routine, training with his teammates, on Wednesday, September 15th. The re-debut of the shirt 10 by Corinthians should take place on Sunday, against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena.

Until then, the main Corinthians support this year will have to stay at home. On Saturday, he took a flight back to São Paulo, as President Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed to the channel Premiere.

“What worries us is this confusion, the lack of information. We were clear that Brazilian citizens did not need quarantine. We were told yesterday (Saturday) by Anvisa and the surveillance that he could not be in the field. He went to São Paulo isolated and is in quarantine”.