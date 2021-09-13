where to watch, game time, likely lineups

Fluminense receives at Maracanã at 20:30 this Sunday (12) São Paulo for the 20th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. The two teams are far apart in the table, given that the difference is 8 positions.

Occupying the 8th position and with 25 points, Tricolor do Rio comes from a victory over Chapecoense in the last round and seeks to get closer to the top of the table. São Paulo, on the other hand, is on the brink of the so-called abyss of the relegation zone.

This season Tricolor Paulista has already visited the Z-4 ​​and occupies the 16th position with 22 points. The only advantage of São Paulo is that in this round they do not fall into the relegation zone, considering that América-MG played on Saturday.

Where to watch Fluminense and São Paulo

The match will be broadcast by Premiere and will have the narration of Luiz Carlos Jr.

Probable Fluminense x São Paulo lineups

Led by coach Marcão, Fluminense may have changes in relation to the team that faced Chapecoense. The coach will not have the following injured players: Hudson, Ganso, Gabriel Teixeira, Egidio, Lucca and Martinelli.

Fluminense’s likely lineup is as follows:

Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Andrew; Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Bobadilla and Fred.

The Tricolor Paulista, which is under the command of coach Hernán Crespo, still has a defense without Arboleda. Also bitter the lack of striker Calleri who already adds 4 months out of the team and was a key player for the team at the beginning of the season. The team, in addition to the embezzlement on the right side occupied until then by Daniel Alves, faces a controversy involving the player who will no longer play for the team.

The likely lineup, therefore, for this game is as follows:

James Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Benítez and Reinaldo; Luciano and Rigoni.