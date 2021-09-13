Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Midfielder Henrique Lordelo was shot in Goiânia last Friday (10), in a nightclub, and was rushed to a hospital. The athlete recovered and went to the Casa do Atleta, at CT Edmo Pinheiro, where he concluded his period of isolation. Lordelo apologized after not complying with social isolation and for having been involved in a riot at the club.

But after all, who is the player from Goiás and former Flamengo who was shot in Goiânia?

The 21-year-old midfielder is a spawn of Flamengo’s youth divisions and went through all of the club’s youth divisions until he reached the sub-20. He played more than 30 games for the category at Flamengo, but left in 2019 to defend Goiás, having spent another period at the base until reaching the professional team in 2020.

Considered a promise, the Brasilia midfielder started to gain space in the first team and played 14 games last season. There were nine matches in 2021 and almost always being listed by coach Marcelo Cabo.

Now, after the confusion, Goiás must make a decision about the midfielder’s future. On his Twitter, Henrique spoke about what he suffered at the nightclub in Goiânia and assured that he was not involved in any fights.

“I emphasize that I did not participate and was not present in any fights or discussions. It was just the wrong time and the wrong place. Now, wait for the police to find out the facts and thank God that the worst didn’t happen”

