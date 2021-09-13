Why did Hamilton and Verstappen receive different punishments in 2021?

The end of the race for Verstappen and Hamilton at the Italian GP (Photo: Reproduction)

Lewis Hamilton was found guilty of beating Max Verstappen at Silverstone and received a 10-second penalty. In Monza, the roles were reversed, but with the Dutchman being forced to lose grid positions in the next race, in Sochi. A cursory analysis indicates a discrepancy in the attitude of the test direction, but this is not the case: the consequences of each move led director Michael Masi to make different decisions.

According to Masi, the preference is always for the punishment in the same GP, as it was with Lewis Hamilton in England. But that wasn’t possible in Monza, as both the Brit and Max Verstappen dropped out on the spot.

“If they had continued, it would have been a punishment in the race, but that wasn’t the case,” said Masi. “You can’t compare the two bids, but in one you have both cars out of the race, and in the other you have a car out of the race,” he continued.

The incident between Hamilton and Verstappen marked the incredible Italian GP (Photo: Formula 1)

“They stopped [em Monza] and they had no way to carry out a punishment. We have already seen that the loss of grid positions is what we are applying this year. That’s what we decided with all the teams and it’s applied when someone can’t continue in the race”, he continued.

The punishment is analogous to that applied to Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll for the start of the Hungarian GP. The pilots made a strike, taking rivals and themselves out of combat. Each lost five positions on the Belgian GP grid.

Verstappen will lose three grid positions at the Russian GP, ​​meaning he will start from fourth position at the most. However, it is possible that Red Bull will find a way to neutralize the punishment: as the Dutchman needs to change engine parts for the fourth time this year, he will have to start from the back of the grid in one of the last eight GPs of the year. If you do this in Sochi, Max will not suffer any practical effect from the race direction penalty.

The race in Monza had Daniel Ricciardo’s victory. The Australian was joined by Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas on the podium.