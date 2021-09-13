Why Duster, HB20 and Ka got 0 in crash test

after the Latin NCAP announced, in October of last year, the new protocol for impact tests, all vehicles for sale in Brazil evaluated by the independent road safety institute received a score of zero. The list includes Ford Ka and Hyundai HB20 and, more recently, Renault Duster.

The same cars, in identical configuration, received approval in previous tests by the institute, however following less demanding parameters. At the time, the trio was awarded scores between three and four stars, out of five possible. The question that remains is: what were the changes that transformed the final grades of these models?

One of the main changes that brought the score to zero is that the new protocol no longer has a separate star rating for adults and children.

Now, a single star rating integrates four aspects of ratings in key areas: adult occupant protection; child occupant protection; pedestrian protection; and driving assistance technologies. To get a good score, you need to do well in all four aspects.

Doing very poorly in any of the items, especially with regard to structural problems arising from the impact, is almost a guarantee of a zero score.

“Poor performance in just one aspect means a low end result, even if the other three provide good performance,” warns Latin NCAP.

Equipments

Standard items such as electronic stability control, front and rear seat belt reminders, pedestrian protection and improved side impact protection have increased their importance in the new protocol.

In addition, equipment such as autonomous emergency braking, blind spot sensor, lane stay assistant and roadside detection are also awarded points. The big issue is that Latin NCAP only tests the entry-level versions of each model, and in the Brazilian market this type of equipment is offered in more expensive versions.

to receive stars

HB20 (photo) and Ka scored zero on Latin NCAP test last year under stricter criteria Image: Reproduction

Although the new rules have been in effect since 2019, the evaluation program ensures that automakers are aware of the changes since 2016.

“With this new protocol, Latin NCAP is very close to the 2014 Euro NCAP Protocol. In some aspects it is above, in others not so much”, he says.

In this first application stage, to obtain a five-star result, it is necessary to simultaneously obtain a minimum score of 75% in adult occupant protection; at least 80% in child occupant protection; 50% in pedestrian protection; and at least 75% of the points in security assistant technologies. Latin NCAP increases the percentage of points needed in each aspect over the years.

Historic

Latin NCAP testing began in 2010. Until 2012, only the frontal crash test was evaluated, with a minimum score of 16 points to obtain 5 stars. In 2013, in order to reach 5 stars, it became mandatory to submit to a frontal collision with at least 14 points, but the car must also comply with the side test requirement of the UN UN95 standard, have ABS and warning for the use of seat belts in the front seats.

In 2016, the 5 stars were subject to minimum safety in frontal and side collisions – in both, it was necessary to reach at least 27 points. In addition, the car should have stability control and, if there was a side airbag, be evaluated for post impact.

child passenger

From 2010 to 2013, only the frontal collision assessment was carried out, in addition to the compatibility of the car’s car seats and equipment system. In 2014, the most advanced tests were incorporated, including the assessment in frontal collision and also in the installation of different types of car seats.

In 2016, cars began to be evaluated according to frontal and side collisions, in addition to the ability to fit more demanding car seats. The tests then started to use children’s dolls for greater precision.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.