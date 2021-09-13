Why Police Destroyed Custom BMW M3 in England

West Midlands Police, UK, destroyed a green BMW M3 Touring after discovering that it had been built from stolen parts from various models of the German brand. BMW had not sold an M30 Touring in the F80 generation of the car, with the vehicle owner named here taking over the construction of the model.

The discovery of the irregular vehicle occurred when authorities identified, through the license plate, that the car was registered as an “ordinary” diesel BMW 3 Series. After an investigation, it was discovered that not only the exterior had been transformed, but the model also featured the power train of a BMW M3. The car was a ‘Frankenstein’, modified with four other 3 Series parts, including two stolen M3s.

According to police, the first M3 was stolen on March 30, 2018, in Sutton Coldfield, while the second was stolen on September 30, 2019, from a car dealership in All Saints, Wolverhampton.

“This BMW looked great on the outside for the paint job, but if you scratched it you’d see that everything was just welded and structurally unsafe. A coat of paint won’t save your life in a collision,” said police officer Mark Wheaver.

“Whoever has covered up this car has gone to great lengths to try to hide its true identity. The numbers have been reduced and the stickers removed, but we have expert vehicle examiners who use techniques to overcome these obstacles.”

Check out the model destruction video (from 1:36):

