Widow of Dudu Braga breaks silence after the death of Roberto Carlos’ son

Valeska Braga, widow of Dudu Braga, son of the singer Roberto Carlos, spoke for the first time after the death of her husband, last Wednesday (8), victim of a cancer of the peritoneum.

“I would like to thank all of you for the messages, tributes, prayers, for the words of affection! But I’m not ready to answer yet! But as soon as possible I answer! I’m looking for strength! Thank you for so much love with @dudubraga2”, wrote Valeska.

Dudu’s widow published a photo beside her husband, in which the two appear smiling. Valeska is the mother of Laura, 5, daughter of Dudu, who was also the father of Giovanna, 22, and Gianpietro, 17, from another relationship.

Dudu Braga was buried on Thursday (9), at Cemitério do Araçá, in the west of São Paulo. According to the singer’s press officer, Roberto’s son had his last request served by the father: to be buried in a Corinthians shirt, comfortable clothes and sneakers.

