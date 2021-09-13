Widow of Dudu Braga, breaks the silence after her husband’s death – Famous

Dudu Braga with his wife, Valeska Braga and the couple’s daughter Laura (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Valeska Braga, widow of Dudu Braga (1968–2021), used social networks this Sunday (12/09), to speak out for the first time after her husband’s death.

In a post on your profile on Instagram, she thrilled her followers by posting a photo next to her lover and thanked her fans for the messages she received in recent days.

“I would like to thank all of you for the messages, tributes, prayers, for the words of affection! But I’m not ready to respond yet! But as soon as possible I will respond! I’m looking for strength! Thank you for so much love with Dudu Braga”, she wrote in the caption .

In the comments tab, friends, celebrities and fans wished the widow strength in this difficult time. “Honey! I’m daily in prayer for you, Laurinha and Roberto,” said the actress Myrian Rivers. “All our love,” wrote the presenter Celso Zucatelli. “Force, my angel”, wished the singer Roberta Miranda. “Christ to enlighten you”, reinforced the comedian Tom Cavalcante.

The third son of the singer-songwriter Roberto Carlos, died last Wednesday (08/09), aged 52, victim of a cancer of the peritoneum (membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall).

The music producer and broadcaster discovered the disease in September last year. Since then, he had been fighting for recovery, however, even with the change of medication and treatment, the tumor remained stable and was considered irreversible.

Valeska is the mother of Laura, 5 years old, the result of the marriage of Dudu, who was also the father of Giovanna, of 22, and Gianpietro, 17, from another relationship.